Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Mexico City

Joseph Srigley

Photo: James Gilbert, Getty Images

Shane Van Gisbergen was not to be denied Sunday in Mexico City, putting on an incredible run in the closing laps of the event to win the Viva Mexico 250, his second career win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Christopher Bell finished in second-place, with Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and Michael McDowell the top-five. John Hunter Nemechek recorded a sixth-place result, with Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer, William Byron, and Chris Buescher rounding out the top-10.

Pos

#

Driver

Diff

1

88

Shane Van Gisbergen

--

2

20

Christopher Bell

16.567

3

9

Chase Elliott

20.635

4

48

Alex Bowman

25.242

5

71

Michael McDowell

27.619

6

42

John Hunter Nemechek

30.125

7

19

Chase Briscoe

33.291

8

41

Cole Custer

35.754

9

24

William Byron

36.562

10

17

Chris Buescher

38.551

11

54

Ty Gibbs

40.792

12

23

Bubba Wallace

42.604

13

16

AJ Allmendinger

42.779

14

12

Ryan Blaney

44.628

15

60

Ryan Preece

46.168

16

1

Ross Chastain

47.083

17

43

Erik Jones

47.443

18

2

Austin Cindric

51.111

19

99

Daniel Suarez

52.075

20

45

Tyler Reddick

52.284

21

22

Joey Logano

52.648

22

34

Todd Gilliland

55.621

23

11

Ryan Truex

55.814

24

7

Justin Haley

56.801

25

6

Brad Keselowski

57.235

26

21

Josh Berry

67.669

27

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

74.459

28

3

Austin Dillon

84.951

29

35

Riley Herbst

86.770

30

4

Noah Gragson

89.291

31

51

Cody Ware

100.588

32

78

Katherine Legge

1 lap

33

10

Ty Dillon

1 lap

34

77

Carson Hocevar

1 lap

35

38

Zane Smith

24 laps

36

5

Kyle Larson

42 laps

37

8

Kyle Busch

94 laps

Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

