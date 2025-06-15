Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Mexico City
Shane Van Gisbergen was not to be denied Sunday in Mexico City, putting on an incredible run in the closing laps of the event to win the Viva Mexico 250, his second career win in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Christopher Bell finished in second-place, with Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and Michael McDowell the top-five. John Hunter Nemechek recorded a sixth-place result, with Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer, William Byron, and Chris Buescher rounding out the top-10.
Pos
#
Driver
Diff
1
88
Shane Van Gisbergen
--
2
20
Christopher Bell
16.567
3
9
Chase Elliott
20.635
4
48
Alex Bowman
25.242
5
71
Michael McDowell
27.619
6
42
John Hunter Nemechek
30.125
7
19
Chase Briscoe
33.291
8
41
Cole Custer
35.754
9
24
William Byron
36.562
10
17
Chris Buescher
38.551
11
54
Ty Gibbs
40.792
12
23
Bubba Wallace
42.604
13
16
AJ Allmendinger
42.779
14
12
Ryan Blaney
44.628
15
60
Ryan Preece
46.168
16
1
Ross Chastain
47.083
17
43
Erik Jones
47.443
18
2
Austin Cindric
51.111
19
99
Daniel Suarez
52.075
20
45
Tyler Reddick
52.284
21
22
Joey Logano
52.648
22
34
Todd Gilliland
55.621
23
11
Ryan Truex
55.814
24
7
Justin Haley
56.801
25
6
Brad Keselowski
57.235
26
21
Josh Berry
67.669
27
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
74.459
28
3
Austin Dillon
84.951
29
35
Riley Herbst
86.770
30
4
Noah Gragson
89.291
31
51
Cody Ware
100.588
32
78
Katherine Legge
1 lap
33
10
Ty Dillon
1 lap
34
77
Carson Hocevar
1 lap
35
38
Zane Smith
24 laps
36
5
Kyle Larson
42 laps
37
8
Kyle Busch
94 laps