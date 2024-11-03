Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Toby Christie

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Here are the full race results for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the final race of the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and the 35th of 36 races during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Ryan Blaney took the victory in Sundays event, making up a deficit of more than three seconds to pass Chase Elliott with 15 laps remaining, which ultimately led to him locking himself into the Championship 4.

Christopher Bell, who crossed the start-finish line 18th at the end of 500 laps, received a safety violation from NASCAR after he rode the Turn 4 wall on the final lap of the event, demoting him to 22nd-place finish, the last car scored a single lap down.

Pos

No.

Driver

Laps

Status

1

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

500

Running

2

9

Chase Elliott (P)

500

Running

3

5

Kyle Larson (P)

500

Running

4

2

Austin Cindric

500

Running

5

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

500

Running

6

24

William Byron (P)

500

Running

7

3

Austin Dillon

500

Running

8

1

Ross Chastain

500

Running

9

6

Brad Keselowski

500

Running

10

22

Joey Logano

500

Running

11

10

Noah Gragson

500

Running

12

16

Shane Van Gisbergen (i)

500

Running

13

48

Alex Bowman

500

Running

14

41

Ryan Preece

500

Running

15

14

Chase Briscoe

500

Running

16

4

Josh Berry #

500

Running

17

31

Daniel Hemric

500

Running

18

23

Bubba Wallace

499

Running

19

43

Erik Jones

499

Running

20

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

499

Running

21

71

Zane Smith #

499

Running

22

20

Christopher Bell

499

Running

23

99

Daniel Suarez

498

Running

24

19

Martin Truex, Jr.

498

Running

25

77

Carson Hocevar #

498

Running

26

38

Todd Gilliland

498

Running

27

15

Kaz Grala #

497

Running

28

8

Kyle Busch

497

Running

29

7

Justin Haley

497

Running

30

17

Chris Buescher

497

Running

31

42

John Hunter Nemechek

496

Running

32

54

Ty Gibbs

497

Running

33

34

Michael McDowell

490

Running

34

45

Tyler Reddick

458

Mechanical

35

51

Corey LaJoie

365

Mechanical

36

21

Harrison Burton

347

Mechanical

37

66

Josh Bilicki (i)

131

Mechanical

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News