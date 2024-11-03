Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway
Here are the full race results for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the final race of the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and the 35th of 36 races during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Ryan Blaney took the victory in Sundays event, making up a deficit of more than three seconds to pass Chase Elliott with 15 laps remaining, which ultimately led to him locking himself into the Championship 4.
Christopher Bell, who crossed the start-finish line 18th at the end of 500 laps, received a safety violation from NASCAR after he rode the Turn 4 wall on the final lap of the event, demoting him to 22nd-place finish, the last car scored a single lap down.
Pos
No.
Driver
Laps
Status
1
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
500
Running
2
9
Chase Elliott (P)
500
Running
3
5
Kyle Larson (P)
500
Running
4
2
Austin Cindric
500
Running
5
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
500
Running
6
24
William Byron (P)
500
Running
7
3
Austin Dillon
500
Running
8
1
Ross Chastain
500
Running
9
6
Brad Keselowski
500
Running
10
22
Joey Logano
500
Running
11
10
Noah Gragson
500
Running
12
16
Shane Van Gisbergen (i)
500
Running
13
48
Alex Bowman
500
Running
14
41
Ryan Preece
500
Running
15
14
Chase Briscoe
500
Running
16
4
Josh Berry #
500
Running
17
31
Daniel Hemric
500
Running
18
23
Bubba Wallace
499
Running
19
43
Erik Jones
499
Running
20
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
499
Running
21
71
Zane Smith #
499
Running
22
20
Christopher Bell
499
Running
23
99
Daniel Suarez
498
Running
24
19
Martin Truex, Jr.
498
Running
25
77
Carson Hocevar #
498
Running
26
38
Todd Gilliland
498
Running
27
15
Kaz Grala #
497
Running
28
8
Kyle Busch
497
Running
29
7
Justin Haley
497
Running
30
17
Chris Buescher
497
Running
31
42
John Hunter Nemechek
496
Running
32
54
Ty Gibbs
497
Running
33
34
Michael McDowell
490
Running
34
45
Tyler Reddick
458
Mechanical
35
51
Corey LaJoie
365
Mechanical
36
21
Harrison Burton
347
Mechanical
37
66
Josh Bilicki (i)
131
Mechanical
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points