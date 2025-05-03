Race Results: NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash 250 at Texas
Corey Heim took a win in a dominating performance in Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway, but he had to battle it out for the win in a double-overtime finish.
In the end, Heim would come out on top of Daniel Hemric and Rajah Caruth for the race win.
Here are the full race results for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway. Race 8 of 25.
Fin
Truck
Driver
Team
Laps
1
11
Corey Heim
TRICON Garage
174
2
19
Daniel Hemric
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
174
3
71
Rajah Caruth
Spire Motorsports
174
4
18
Tyler Ankrum
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
174
5
15
Tanner Gray
TRICON Garage
174
6
99
Ben Rhodes
ThorSport Racing
174
7
88
Matt Crafton
ThorSport Racing
174
8
44
Bayley Currey
Niece Motorsports
174
9
26
Dawson Sutton #
Rackley W.A.R.
174
10
98
Ty Majeski
ThorSport Racing
174
11
91
Jack Wood
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
174
12
20
Stefan Parsons
Young's Motorsports
174
13
07
Nick Sanchez (i)
Spire Motorsports
174
14
02
Nathan Byrd
Young's Motorsports
174
15
76
Spencer Boyd
Freedom Racing Enterprises
174
16
38
Chandler Smith
Front Row Motorsports
174
17
7
Carson Hocevar (i)
Spire Motorsports
172
18
22
Josh Reaume
Reaume Brothers Racing
172
19
2
Cody Dennison
Reaume Brothers Racing
171
20
42
Matt Mills
Niece Motorsports
168
21
13
Jake Garcia
ThorSport Racing
164
22
81
Connor Mosack #
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
162
23
9
Grant Enfinger
CR7 Motorsports
156
24
52
Stewart Friesen
Halmar Friesen Racing
155
25
33
Frankie Muniz #
Reaume Brothers Racing
145
26
5
Toni Breidinger #
TRICON Garage
120
27
66
Luke Fenhaus
ThorSport Racing
68
28
34
Layne Riggs
Front Row Motorsports
64
29
77
Andres Perez de Lara #
Spire Motorsports
56
30
1
Brandon Jones (i)
TRICON Garage
31
31
17
Gio Ruggiero #
TRICON Garage
30
32
45
Kaden Honeycutt
Niece Motorsports
30
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points