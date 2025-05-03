Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash 250 at Texas

Toby Christie

Lesley Ann Miller | LAT Images for Toyota GAZOO Racing

Corey Heim took a win in a dominating performance in Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway, but he had to battle it out for the win in a double-overtime finish.

In the end, Heim would come out on top of Daniel Hemric and Rajah Caruth for the race win.

Here are the full race results for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway. Race 8 of 25.

Fin

Truck

Driver

Team

Laps

1

11

Corey Heim

TRICON Garage

174

2

19

Daniel Hemric

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

174

3

71

Rajah Caruth

Spire Motorsports

174

4

18

Tyler Ankrum

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

174

5

15

Tanner Gray

TRICON Garage

174

6

99

Ben Rhodes

ThorSport Racing

174

7

88

Matt Crafton

ThorSport Racing

174

8

44

Bayley Currey

Niece Motorsports

174

9

26

Dawson Sutton #

Rackley W.A.R.

174

10

98

Ty Majeski

ThorSport Racing

174

11

91

Jack Wood

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

174

12

20

Stefan Parsons

Young's Motorsports

174

13

07

Nick Sanchez (i)

Spire Motorsports

174

14

02

Nathan Byrd

Young's Motorsports

174

15

76

Spencer Boyd

Freedom Racing Enterprises

174

16

38

Chandler Smith

Front Row Motorsports

174

17

7

Carson Hocevar (i)

Spire Motorsports

172

18

22

Josh Reaume

Reaume Brothers Racing

172

19

2

Cody Dennison

Reaume Brothers Racing

171

20

42

Matt Mills

Niece Motorsports

168

21

13

Jake Garcia

ThorSport Racing

164

22

81

Connor Mosack #

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

162

23

9

Grant Enfinger

CR7 Motorsports

156

24

52

Stewart Friesen

Halmar Friesen Racing

155

25

33

Frankie Muniz #

Reaume Brothers Racing

145

26

5

Toni Breidinger #

TRICON Garage

120

27

66

Luke Fenhaus

ThorSport Racing

68

28

34

Layne Riggs

Front Row Motorsports

64

29

77

Andres Perez de Lara #

Spire Motorsports

56

30

1

Brandon Jones (i)

TRICON Garage

31

31

17

Gio Ruggiero #

TRICON Garage

30

32

45

Kaden Honeycutt

Niece Motorsports

30

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News