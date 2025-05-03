Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas

Toby Christie

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Driving in place of the injured Connor Zilisch, Kyle Larson captured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in Saturday's Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

In a double-overtime finish, Larson was able to snatch the lead from Sam Mayer coming to the white flag, and he pulled away to win the race by 1.265 seconds over Taylor Gray. Riley Herbst, Austin Hill, and Mayer made up the rest of the top-five finishers.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. Race 12 of 33.

Fin

Car

Driver

Team

Laps

1

88

Kyle Larson (i)

JR Motorsports

208

2

54

Taylor Gray #

Joe Gibbs Racing

208

3

19

Riley Herbst (i)

Joe Gibbs Racing

208

4

21

Austin Hill

Richard Childress Racing

208

5

41

Sam Mayer

Haas Factory Team

208

6

25

Harrison Burton

AM Racing

208

7

2

Jesse Love

Richard Childress Racing

208

8

39

Ryan Sieg

RSS Racing

208

9

20

Brandon Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

208

10

27

Jeb Burton

Jordan Anderson Racing

208

11

10

Daniel Dye #

Kaulig Racing

208

12

42

Anthony Alfredo

Young's Motorsports

208

13

18

William Sawalich #

Joe Gibbs Racing

208

14

4

Parker Retzlaff

Alpha Prime Racing

208

15

99

Matt DiBenedetto

Viking Motorsports

208

16

17

Corey Day

Hendrick Motorsports

208

17

44

Brennan Poole

Alpha Prime Racing

208

18

8

Sammy Smith

JR Motorsports

208

19

1

Carson Kvapil #

JR Motorsports

208

20

48

Nick Sanchez #

Big Machine Racing

208

21

45

Mason Massey

Alpha Prime Racing

207

22

28

Kyle Sieg

RSS Racing

207

23

71

Ryan Ellis

DGM Racing

207

24

31

Blaine Perkins

Jordan Anderson Racing

207

25

35

Joey Gase

Joey Gase Motorsports

207

26

53

Mason Maggio

Joey Gase Motorsports

207

27

26

Dean Thompson #

Sam Hunt Racing

205

28

91

Josh Bilicki

DGM Racing

205

29

07

Nick Leitz

SS-GreenLight Racing

204

30

14

Garrett Smithley

SS-GreenLight Racing

201

31

51

Jeremy Clements

Jeremy Clements Racing

200

32

32

Katherine Legge (i)

Jordan Anderson Racing

200

33

5

Kris Wright

Our Motorsports

199

34

70

Leland Honeyman

Cope Family Racing

165

35

7

Justin Allgaier

JR Motorsports

155

36

00

Sheldon Creed

Haas Factory Team

104

37

11

Josh Williams

Kaulig Racing

97

38

16

Christian Eckes #

Kaulig Racing

47

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points

Published
