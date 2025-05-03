Race Results: NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas
Driving in place of the injured Connor Zilisch, Kyle Larson captured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in Saturday's Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.
In a double-overtime finish, Larson was able to snatch the lead from Sam Mayer coming to the white flag, and he pulled away to win the race by 1.265 seconds over Taylor Gray. Riley Herbst, Austin Hill, and Mayer made up the rest of the top-five finishers.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. Race 12 of 33.
Fin
Car
Driver
Team
Laps
1
88
Kyle Larson (i)
JR Motorsports
208
2
54
Taylor Gray #
Joe Gibbs Racing
208
3
19
Riley Herbst (i)
Joe Gibbs Racing
208
4
21
Austin Hill
Richard Childress Racing
208
5
41
Sam Mayer
Haas Factory Team
208
6
25
Harrison Burton
AM Racing
208
7
2
Jesse Love
Richard Childress Racing
208
8
39
Ryan Sieg
RSS Racing
208
9
20
Brandon Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
208
10
27
Jeb Burton
Jordan Anderson Racing
208
11
10
Daniel Dye #
Kaulig Racing
208
12
42
Anthony Alfredo
Young's Motorsports
208
13
18
William Sawalich #
Joe Gibbs Racing
208
14
4
Parker Retzlaff
Alpha Prime Racing
208
15
99
Matt DiBenedetto
Viking Motorsports
208
16
17
Corey Day
Hendrick Motorsports
208
17
44
Brennan Poole
Alpha Prime Racing
208
18
8
Sammy Smith
JR Motorsports
208
19
1
Carson Kvapil #
JR Motorsports
208
20
48
Nick Sanchez #
Big Machine Racing
208
21
45
Mason Massey
Alpha Prime Racing
207
22
28
Kyle Sieg
RSS Racing
207
23
71
Ryan Ellis
DGM Racing
207
24
31
Blaine Perkins
Jordan Anderson Racing
207
25
35
Joey Gase
Joey Gase Motorsports
207
26
53
Mason Maggio
Joey Gase Motorsports
207
27
26
Dean Thompson #
Sam Hunt Racing
205
28
91
Josh Bilicki
DGM Racing
205
29
07
Nick Leitz
SS-GreenLight Racing
204
30
14
Garrett Smithley
SS-GreenLight Racing
201
31
51
Jeremy Clements
Jeremy Clements Racing
200
32
32
Katherine Legge (i)
Jordan Anderson Racing
200
33
5
Kris Wright
Our Motorsports
199
34
70
Leland Honeyman
Cope Family Racing
165
35
7
Justin Allgaier
JR Motorsports
155
36
00
Sheldon Creed
Haas Factory Team
104
37
11
Josh Williams
Kaulig Racing
97
38
16
Christian Eckes #
Kaulig Racing
47
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points