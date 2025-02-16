Rain Delay Updates: Daytona 500 Red Flagged After 11 Laps Completed
The rain that had been expected to descend upon Daytona International Speedway during Sunday's 67th annual Daytona 500 indeed arrived. Unfortunately, the 41-car field had very little chance to get much racing in before the precipitation started falling.
9 laps of the scheduled 200 laps that make up the high-anticipated 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opening event were completed before the caution was displayed for rain in Turns 1 and 2. After a couple of laps under caution, drivers and teams were instructed to pull their cars into their pit stalls on pit road, and place the car covers over them.
The race was red flagged after the 11th lap was completed.
When the race went under the yellow flag, William Byron was scored as the race leader, and the defending Daytona 500 champion will reassume the lead when the race goes back under the green flag.
The Daytona 500 started with plenty of pageantry, as Pitbull performed a pre-race concert on a stage in the frontstretch grass at Daytona International Speedway. As expected, President Donald Trump arrived just after 1:00 PM ET, and would take some pace laps in front of the thundrous pack of race cars around the Daytona International Speedway in The Beast.
President Trump also addressed the drivers via the drivers' radio communications systems praising them as great Americans and urging them to remain safe during the high-speed race.
There were three lead changes in the opening few laps of the race. Chase Briscoe led the opening four laps of the race from the pole position before giving way to Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon, who has shown incredible speed all week long. Dillon would lead three laps before being overtaken by Byron for the top spot.
The weather is expected to remain around Daytona International Speedway for at least another hour, but once the rain stops falling, NASCAR will have to deploy the track drying equipment to get the 2.5-mile superspeedway in condition to race for the 41 competitors in the field.
This post will be updated as details about the potential return to racing in the Daytona 500 are announced.