Rain Forces Postponement of NASCAR Truck Race at Charlotte
CONCORD, N.C. -- On Friday, the NASCAR world learned that Mother Nature is a Kyle Busch fan. A day after the shocking death of the 41-year-old NASCAR star, the skies wept above the Charlotte Motor Speedway, putting an end to all of the scheduled on-track activity for the evening.
As a result of the persistent rain, NASCAR was forced to postpone the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 from Friday evening to Saturday morning. The event is now scheduled for Saturday, May 23 at 8:00 AM ET. FS1 will televise the race.
In addition to Friday night's race, the weather washed out practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event. That led to the starting lineup to be determined by the NASCAR Rule Book.
Due to a dominant win in last weekend's Truck Series event at Dover Motor Speedway by Busch, the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado, which Busch was scheduled to drive in this race, had the best performance metric total from last week and will start from the pole position.
While it won't officially be scored as a pole position, Busch, affectionately known as Rowdy by his fans, scored one last P1 result in his legendary career. Corey Day, the 20-year-old Hendrick Motorsports development driver will race in Busch's place on Saturday in a truck that will carry Busch's signature on the namerails, and his last name on the rear window of the machine.
Layne Riggs, who drives the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150, will start alongside Day on the front row in Saturday's race.
North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Starting Lineup
1. 7-Corey Day
2. 34-Layne Riggs
3. 11-Kaden Honeycutt
4. 88-Ty Majeski
5. 1-Brandon Jones
6. 62-Leland Honeyman
7. 91-Christian Eckes
8. 38-Chandler Smith
9. 98-Jake Garcia
10. 10-Corey LaJoie
11. 52-Stewart Friesen
12. 16-Justin Haley
13. 5-William Sawalich
14. 45-Ross Chastain
15. 12-Brenden Queen
16. 17-Gio Ruggiero
17. 99-Ben Rhodes
18. 9-Grant Enfinger
19. 15-Tanner Gray
20. 81-Kris Wright
21. 18-Tyler Ankrum
22. 42-Conner Jones
23. 26-Dawson Sutton
24. 77-Carson Hocevar
25. 76-Spencer Boyd
26. 33-Frankie Muniz
27. 44-Andres Perez de Lara
28. 19-Daniel Hemric
29. 25-Travis Pastrana
30. 14-Mini Tyrrell
31. 13-Cole Butcher
32. 2-Luke Baldwin
33. 22-Josh Reaume
34. 4-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
35. 71-Shane van Gisbergen
36. 56-Timmy Hill
DNQ 93-Caleb Costner
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie