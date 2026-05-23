Rain Forces Postponement of NASCAR Truck Race at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. -- On Friday, the NASCAR world learned that Mother Nature is a Kyle Busch fan. A day after the shocking death of the 41-year-old NASCAR star, the skies wept above the Charlotte Motor Speedway, putting an end to all of the scheduled on-track activity for the evening.

As a result of the persistent rain, NASCAR was forced to postpone the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 from Friday evening to Saturday morning. The event is now scheduled for Saturday, May 23 at 8:00 AM ET. FS1 will televise the race.

In addition to Friday night's race, the weather washed out practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event. That led to the starting lineup to be determined by the NASCAR Rule Book.

Due to a dominant win in last weekend's Truck Series event at Dover Motor Speedway by Busch, the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado, which Busch was scheduled to drive in this race, had the best performance metric total from last week and will start from the pole position.

While it won't officially be scored as a pole position, Busch, affectionately known as Rowdy by his fans, scored one last P1 result in his legendary career. Corey Day, the 20-year-old Hendrick Motorsports development driver will race in Busch's place on Saturday in a truck that will carry Busch's signature on the namerails, and his last name on the rear window of the machine.

Layne Riggs, who drives the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150, will start alongside Day on the front row in Saturday's race.

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Starting Lineup

1. 7-Corey Day

2. 34-Layne Riggs

3. 11-Kaden Honeycutt

4. 88-Ty Majeski

5. 1-Brandon Jones

6. 62-Leland Honeyman

7. 91-Christian Eckes

8. 38-Chandler Smith

9. 98-Jake Garcia

10. 10-Corey LaJoie

11. 52-Stewart Friesen

12. 16-Justin Haley

13. 5-William Sawalich

14. 45-Ross Chastain

15. 12-Brenden Queen

16. 17-Gio Ruggiero

17. 99-Ben Rhodes

18. 9-Grant Enfinger

19. 15-Tanner Gray

20. 81-Kris Wright

21. 18-Tyler Ankrum

22. 42-Conner Jones

23. 26-Dawson Sutton

24. 77-Carson Hocevar

25. 76-Spencer Boyd

26. 33-Frankie Muniz

27. 44-Andres Perez de Lara

28. 19-Daniel Hemric

29. 25-Travis Pastrana

30. 14-Mini Tyrrell

31. 13-Cole Butcher

32. 2-Luke Baldwin

33. 22-Josh Reaume

34. 4-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

35. 71-Shane van Gisbergen

36. 56-Timmy Hill

DNQ 93-Caleb Costner