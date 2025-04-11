Rajah Caruth to Swap ABB EV Race Cars with Jamie Chadwick at Homestead
Prior to the Round 5 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, April 12, two drivers will participate in what ABB is calling a first-of-its-kind moment for electric vehicle racing.
ABB will bring its Formula E GEN3 EVO racecar as well as the all-electric ABB NASCAR EV Prototype to conduct an exhibition run on the race track together. To add an extra layer of intrigue to the exhibition, two up-and-coming motorsport stars will get behind the wheel of the two EV race cars.
Rajah Caruth, a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ranks, will pilot the ABB Formula E race car, while Jamie Chadwick, one of the most decorated female racers in the world, will get behind the wheel of the ABB NASCAR EV Prototype.
According to a press release from ABB, the exhibition and the driver swap are designed to showcase the growing alignment between motorsports series around sustainable innovation. With the high-profile exhibition, ABB will also highlight its individual partnerships with NASCAR and Formula E as part of its journey to showcase the technology to consumers, who have questions about the technologies and their use in real-world scenarios.
“ABB’s partnerships in motorsport are built on shared values—pushing innovation, performance and technology while accelerating the transition to a more sustainable future,” said Chris Shigas, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, ABB. “ABB helps industries run leaner and cleaner. By bringing the NASCAR EV prototype and Formula E GEN3 EVO together, we hope to inspire better conversations about electrification and energy education.”
Caruth, 22, became just the second Black driver to reach victory lane in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ranks as he scored a decisive win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway a season ago. The native of Washington, DC, who finished seventh in the NASCAR Truck Series championship standings a season ago, has two top-10 finishes through the opening five races of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.
The Spire Motorsports driver is slated to compete in Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. With weather potentially affecting the evening's schedule at Bristol, Caruth's attendance at Homestead-Miami Speedway will hinge on the Truck Series race being run on Friday evening.
Chadwick, 26, is a test driver for the Jaguar TCS Racing team in Formula E this season. The British racing star has recorded many wins and championships to this point in her racing journey. Chadwick collected championships in the British GT - GT4 (2015), MRF Challenge Formula 2000 (2018-19), W Series (2019, 2021, 2022), and currently leads the LMP2 championship standings in the European Le Mans Series after taking a win in the season-opening event at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
While NASCAR currently has no official plans to conduct an official racing series with the EV Prototype cars that the sanctioning body has developed with ABB, manufacturers, including Chevrolet, have already begun to reveal their EV NASCAR Prototypes. Chevrolet showed off its Chevrolet Blazer EV.R at Daytona International Speedway in February.