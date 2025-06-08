Ram Trucks to Officially Join NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Field in 2026
Prior to the start of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday afternoon, Stellantis officially announced the return of its iconic Ram Trucks brand to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The announcement was made on the pre-race stage in front of the crowd in attendance for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event.
Ram Trucks also dropped a hype video in regard to its return to NASCAR in a video shared to its social media channels on Sunday.
Ram will become the fourth manufacturer in the NASCAR Truck Series, joining Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota, during the 2026 season. Ram's return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ends a 13-year hiatus for the brand in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
NASCAR, which has been knee-deep in the search for OEM partners since Dodge/Ram departed the sport following the 2012 season, a year where the manufacturer won the NASCAR Cup Series championship with Brad Keselowski and the No. 2 Team Penske team. NASCAR is proud to see the legendary manufacturer return heading into the 2026 season.
“Ram returning to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is a major moment for the sport, and a sign that NASCAR remains a strong platform for blue-chip brand partners,” said John Probst, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “We are excited to welcome Ram back to the sport. Its identity includes high performance, durability, and innovation – characteristics that embody NASCAR and, specifically, the Craftsman Truck Series.”
Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Ram Brand, was part of the live announcement at Michigan International Speedway, and he says that Sunday's announcement was the culmination of more than a decade of hearing their passionate customer base clamouring for a Ram Trucks return to NASCAR.
“For more than a decade, customers and our dealer network asked about getting back into NASCAR. The desire was always there, but we didn’t have a plan that delivered the last tenth, and following just didn’t fit our DNA,” said Kuniskis. “Now we have a solid plan that will set us apart from the field and will bring fresh new interest and engagement to America’s Motorsport.”
On Sunday, Ram revealed a Ram 1500 concept race truck, which previews the truck design the manufacturer will utilize next season.
There were no announcements as to which teams or drivers will partner with the Ram Trucks nameplate in its first season back in NASCAR on Sunday, but Ram Trucks says more details about their 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program will be revealed later this year.
“There will be more details on our NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program later this year,” added Kuniskis. “We are undoubtedly having fun with this project, and I truly look forward to sharing information on our team and how getting back on track relates to the future of Ram performance.”
This is a big day for NASCAR, and the return of Ram Trucks to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026 likely signals the eventual return of the Dodge nameplate to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series ranks down the line.