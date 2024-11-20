RCR Acquires Boswell as Dillon's Crew Chief; Announce Other Key Moves
After a down year, Richard Childress Racing has announced some moves to bolster the competition of its two-car NASCAR Cup Series program. On Wednesday, the team officially revealed that it had acquired Richard Boswell, the former crew chief of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team, as the new crew chief for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 team.
Boswell will join Randall Burnett, who will continue as the crew chief for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Chevrolet in 2025. Boswell, who collected nine wins as a crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series from 2016 to 2023, recorded his first, and to date, only NASCAR Cup Series win with Briscoe this past season in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
In that race, the No. 14 team bested Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team for the race win, which secured a Playoff berth for Briscoe and Stewart-Haas Racing. Following the shutdown of Stewart-Haas Racing, Boswell is beyond thankful to lead the iconic No. 3 RCR team in 2025.
“I have tremendous respect for Richard Childress, Austin Dillon, and all of the hardworking people at Richard Childress Racing and I am honored to have the opportunity to help contribute to the on-track success of the legendary No. 3 Chevrolet,” said Boswell. “My dad used to race with Dale Earnhardt so he was always a huge fan and the No. 3 was the car we all grew up cheering for in my household so this truly feels like a full-circle moment.”
Additionally, the team announced several other key moves among the competition department within the organization.
Keith Rodden, who was named interim competition director following the sudden retirement of Andy Petree mid-season, has been officially given the role of Vice President of Competition for Richard Childress Racing. According to a press release from the team, Rodden will play a large role in competition administration functions for the six-time NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning organization.
Richard Childress, the team's Chairman and CEO, says Rodden earned the VP position with his infectious energy and with improved performance down the stretch for the RCR team in 2024.
“Keith Rodden has stepped up in the interim competition director role this past season and has shown an eagerness to help improve and fine-tune all aspects of RCR,” said Childress. “That enthusiasm and loyalty earned him the title of vice president of competition. I know he will do a great job serving our competition executives."
In addition to Rodden landing the VP of Competition position, Richard Childress Racing has acquired John Klausmeier, a veteran crew chief formerly of Stewart-Haas Racing, to serve as the technical director for Richard Childress Racing.
Klausmeier is giddy for his new gig, as he admits he was a childhood fan of Richard Childress Racing and the legendary Dale Earnhardt.
“I’m thrilled to join Richard Childress Racing as technical director,” said Klausmeier. “With such a rich history in the sport, I’m excited to contribute to their groundwork for success. I look forward to working with the team to pursue performance and refine processes, all with the goal of consistently contending for wins and championships. Growing up as a Dale Earnhardt and Richard Childress Racing fan, it’s special to join the organization I pulled for in my younger years.”
Childress is excited at the prospects for RCR ahead of the 2025 season with the acqusitions the team has made this offseason.
"John Klausmeier and Richard Boswell have both been great winners in the garage and I know their experience and skills will contribute to RCR’s overall success," Childress explained. "I feel confident that all of our crew chiefs will do a great job leading their respective teams and we will give our partners, employees, and fans plenty to be excited about in 2025."
Justin Alexander, who has served in various roles with the organization for years, was relieved of his duties. In a statement in the press release, Childress says he wishes Alexander, who recorded five wins with Austin Dillon as his driver, the best in his future endeavors.