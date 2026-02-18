RCR Lands Multi-Race, Multi-Series Partnership With 1-800-PACK-RAT

On Wednesday, Richard Childress Racing announced a new partnership with 1-800-Pack-Rat, a portable storage and moving company, which will see the company become the official moving & storage partner of Richard Childress Racing.

Landing a partnership with an iconic race team like Richard Childress Racing, which has captured six NASCAR Cup Series titles, aligns perfectly with their branding.

“At 1-800-PACK-RAT, we’re dedicated to delivering reliable, high-performance moving and storage solutions backed by precision, planning and exceptional service,” said James Burati, chief sales officer for 1-800-PACK-RAT. “Partnering with Richard Childress Racing aligns our brand with an iconic organization built on performance, integrity, and teamwork. Their legacy and commitment to doing things the right way reflect how we show up for our customers every day, and we’re proud to be a part of their journey.”

As part of the agreement, 1-800-PACK-RAT will serve as a multi-race primary sponsorship partner of Austin Hill and the No. 21 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series team this season, and the company will also be the primary sponsorship partner for Jesse Love and the part-time No. 33 Richard Childress Racing "Open" entry at Talladega Superspeedway in April.

Additionally, 1-800-PACK-RAT will serve as a full-season associate sponsorship partner for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Cup Series team this season.

Richard Childress Racing is glad to add 1-800-PACK-RAT to its growing grouping of dedicated sponsorship partners.

“We’re proud to officially welcome 1-800-PACK-RAT to Richard Childress Racing and introduce their moving and storage solutions to our fans through on-track branding, content creation, and unique marketing activations,” said Mike Verlander, president of RCR. “Together, we share a culture built on trust and providing the highest quality of service in our respective industries.”

Hill, who scored the race win in the season-opening NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series event at Daytona International Speedway, is up to 15 career victories in 147 career starts. The 31-year-old driver will look to collect his first series championship this season.

The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series heads to EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA, next. Hill has amassed five career wins at the 1.54-mile speedway, which is also his home track.

