RCR to Field Third Part-Time Entry with Multiple Drivers in 2025
Richard Childress Racing (RCR) will be fielding a third, part-time entry in the NASCAR Cup Series for 2025, the team confirmed in a press release on Monday.
Andy Street, who has spent the last three seasons as shot-caller for Austin Hill in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will serve as the crew chief for the entry, which is set to feature multiple drivers combining for a multi-race schedule.
In addition to his duties as a part-time crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series, Street will also be working as a crew chief in select Xfinity Series events, while also co-ordinating with the organization’s alliance partners, providing competition direction and assistance.
“Andy Street brings a wealth of knowledge to our NASCAR Cup Series program as we continue to evaluate ways to build a deeper bench and promote from within,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “This move gives Andy the chance to gain NextGen experience and have a bigger opportunity on the Cup side, while still contributing to our Xfinity Series program and working with our alliance partners.”
Richard Childress Racing did not announce any drivers in Monday’s press release.
Will Brown, an Australian Supercars driver who made his NASCAR Cup Series debut with Richard Childress Racing last Summer at Sonoma Raceway, suggested on a podcast in November, that he was eyeing a two-race campaign in the series for 2025.
This past season, the organization fielded the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro, a third NASCAR Cup Series entry, in six different races, with three different drivers: Austin Hill, Will Brown, and Ty Dillon.
Hill is set to continue racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing, making him a natural candidate to take on a multi-race schedule in the entry, while Ty Dillon has already signed a full-time deal with Kaulig Racing, to drive the No. 10.
Additional announcements regarding the driver lineup and schedule events for the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro will be forthcoming.