Rebel Bourbon Continues Multi-Year Partnership with Busch, RCR

Rebel Bourbon is continuing its relationship with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, the brand announced on Monday, returning in their role as multi-race primary sponsor of the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, starting at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas on March 1.

The sponsorship extension will also see Rebel Bourbon continue to be labeled as the 'Official Bourbon of Richard Childress Racing', just as the brand has been since first joining forces with the championship-winning organization in 2024.

NEWS: Celebrating bold originality and a rebellious spirit: Rebel® Bourbon and Richard Childress Racing amp up partnership.



Read more at https://t.co/F2BXAqYT7i pic.twitter.com/r67YkBw2Vj — RCR (@RCRracing) January 26, 2026

Over the course of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, Rebel Bourbon and RCR will be working together on unique storytelling and content integration, beginning with their first race together of the new season, at Circuit of The Americas. Each of the brand's primary races will celebrate the bold legacy of real rebels with custom paint schemes and fan-driven initiatives.

"Rebel Bourbon celebrates real rebels like Kyle Busch whose rowdy spirit and fearless, unconventional approach to racing has defined his successful NASCAR career," said Philip Lex, Brand Manager for Rebel Bourbon. "As the official bourbon of Richard Childress Racing, the No. 8 Chevrolet, and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch for a third consecutive year -- we're revved up and ready to bring this year's Rebel sponsorship to life on and off the track for fans."

Since first joining forces in 2024, Rebel Bourbon and RCR have worked together on several product launches and custom recipes, including a limited-edition release of Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrett Bourbon and Rebel 100 Childress Vineyards Cabernet Franc Barrell Finish. The popular company's latest release, though, is an unconventional twist on its time-honored wheated recipe, Rebel Root Beer, which features Straight Bourbon Whiskey infused with the bold and creamy flavor of root beer.

"Rebel Bourbon's approach to racing closely matches their bold but defiantly smooth premium wheated bourbon," said Mike Verlander, President of RCR. "Our partnership reflects a shared willingness to challenge convention, and we're proud to help introduce Rebel's unmistakably smooth, yet confidently outspoken, spirits to NASCAR fans."

Kyle Busch enters the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, his third with Richard Childress Racing, looking to break the longest winless streak of his career at NASCAR's top-level, one that dates all the way back to the Summer of 2023, when he won his final of three races that season at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Busch will get behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet looking to reclaim the glory that his name has held for decades in the NASCAR Cup Series, while also attempting to bring Richard Childress Racing consistently back into the forefront of the sport's good graces/

