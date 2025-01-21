Rebel Bourbon Continues Sponsorship of RCR, Kyle Busch for 2025
Rebel Bourbon is set to continue its relationship with Richard Childress Racing, the No. 8 Chevrolet, and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch for the upcoming season, the team confirmed on Tuesday.
The company, which first joined forces with Busch and Richard Childress Racing for a three-race NASCAR Cup Series campaign in 2024, will return to the team as a multi-race primary sponsor for the No. 8 this season, beginning with the March 2 event at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).
“We can’t wait to keep the excitement going in 2025 after connecting with thousands of Rebel, Kyle Busch, and RCR fans last season who have a rebellious spirit and live against the grain,” said Philip Lux, brand manager for Rebel Bourbon. “We’re building on the success of year one with a lot more in store for fans at the track, in race markets, and at retail plus a lot of interactive social content in year two.”
This season's No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet features a brand-new full Rebel Bourbon branded wrap design, which honors the craftsman of the award-winning Rebel Bourbon. Inspired by American oak Rebel Bourbon barrels, the roof and hood feature a rich wood-grain design on the top half of the racecar, while the bottom half features dark visuals made to resemble char from inside the barrels, which gives Rebel Bourbon its signature color and unapologetically bold flavor during aging.
“Rebel Bourbon did a tremendous job of promoting the partnership in their inaugural season,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. “The authentic connection between Rebel Bourbon and RCR allows us to showcase our shared core values and celebrate our rebel spirit. We are excited to expand their program during the 2025 season and look forward to building on the established momentum.”
In three races as a primary sponsor of Busch and Richard Childress Racing in 2024, the sponsor recorded a best finish of 20th-place at Richmond Raceway. The brand also sponsored Busch at Gateway and Homestead in 2024.
Busch and Richard Childress Racing will tackle the start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign at Daytona International Speedway, with the Daytona 500. However, the team's first race with Rebel Bourbon sponsorship will come on March 2 at Circuit of The Americas.