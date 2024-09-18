Report: Long-Time Motorsports Executive Ty Norris Departs Trackhouse Racing
Long-time motorsports executive Ty Norris has left his position at Trackhouse Racing, according to a report Tuesday (September 17) from Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic.
The report, which was posted exclusively to X (formerly Twitter) states that Norris has amicably left the race-winning NASCAR Cup Series organization and could be headed to fellow Chevrolet-supported team Kaulig Racing in an unknown capacity.
Norris has served as President and Chief Business Officer for the team since it was originally founded by Justin Marks in 2021. The team's pre-race advance for Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol no longer lists Norris, as it had in previous weeks.
In the time that Norris was with Trackhouse, the organization went from fielding a single NASCAR Cup Series entry for Daniel Suarez, to making major moves in the three years since, including purchasing Chip Ganassi Racing, founding PROJECT91, and most recently, buying a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing to field a third entry for Shane Van Gisbergen.
The 59-year-old has maintained a career in NASCAR for nearly 35 years, beginning with his time at the RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company in 1990. Norris was then hired by Dale Earnhardt, Inc. in 1996, where he remained before departing the team in 2004.
His departure from Dale Earnhardt, Inc. led to a short stint as Vice President of Special Projects for Speedway Motorsports, Inc. before being picked up by Michael Waltrip Racing in 2005, the organization in which he remained until the team's demise in 2015. Other NASCAR-related jobs for Norris included President of Spire Sports + Entertainment and President of Spire Motorsports. By 2020, Norris had departed the team with his eyes on Trackhouse.
Racing America OnSI has reached out to Trackhouse Racing in an attempt to confirm Norris' departure from the team, but as of the time of publishing, has yet to receive a response.