Results: 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville
After a captivating three-way battle for the victory to end Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Nashville Superspeedway, Rajah Caruth was able to defend against Corey Heim and Layne Riggs to capture the victory in the Rackley Roofing 200.
Daniel Hemric (McAnally-Hilgemann Racing) finished in fourth-place, nearly four seconds behind the eventual race-winner, while Corey Day (Spire Motorsports) completed the top-five. Kaden Honeycutt (Niece Motorsports), Chandler Smith (Front Row Motorsports), Ty Majeski (ThorSport Racing), Bayley Currey (Niece Motorsports), and Grant Enfinger (CR7 Motorsports) rounded out the top-10.
Pos.
No.
Driver
Differential
1
71
Rajah Caruth
--
2
11
Corey Heim
0.518
3
34
Layne Riggs
0.629
4
19
Daniel Hemric
3.776
5
7
Corey Day
9.129
6
45
Kaden Honeycutt
11.535
7
38
Chandler Smith
11.725
8
98
Ty Majeski
12.171
9
44
Bayley Currey
12.283
10
9
Grant Enfinger
13.681
11
26
Dawson Sutton
14.248
12
13
Jake Garcia
15.228
13
17
Gio Ruggiero
16.584
14
99
Ben Rhodes
17.720
15
07
Kyle Busch
19.120
16
15
Tanner Gray
20.102
17
18
Tyler Ankrum
23.257
18
66
Luke Fenhaus
24.240
19
77
Andres Perez de Lara
25.038
20
91
Jack Wood
25.453
21
52
Stewart Friesen
25.564
22
42
Matt Mills
27.002
23
81
Connor Mosack
28.085
24
1
William Sawalich
1 lap
25
88
Matt Crafton
1 lap
26
76
Spencer Boyd
1 lap
27
2
Clayton Green
2 laps
28
02
Nathan Byrd
3 laps
29
22
Tyler Tomassi
3 laps
30
5
Toni Breidinger
6 laps
31
63
Akinori Ogata
6 laps
32
33
Frankie Muniz
ENGINE