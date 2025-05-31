Racing America Logo

Results: 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville

Photo: Gavin Baker, NKP for Toyota GAZOO Racing

After a captivating three-way battle for the victory to end Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Nashville Superspeedway, Rajah Caruth was able to defend against Corey Heim and Layne Riggs to capture the victory in the Rackley Roofing 200.

Daniel Hemric (McAnally-Hilgemann Racing) finished in fourth-place, nearly four seconds behind the eventual race-winner, while Corey Day (Spire Motorsports) completed the top-five. Kaden Honeycutt (Niece Motorsports), Chandler Smith (Front Row Motorsports), Ty Majeski (ThorSport Racing), Bayley Currey (Niece Motorsports), and Grant Enfinger (CR7 Motorsports) rounded out the top-10.

Pos.

No.

Driver

Differential

1

71

Rajah Caruth

--

2

11

Corey Heim

0.518

3

34

Layne Riggs

0.629

4

19

Daniel Hemric

3.776

5

7

Corey Day

9.129

6

45

Kaden Honeycutt

11.535

7

38

Chandler Smith

11.725

8

98

Ty Majeski

12.171

9

44

Bayley Currey

12.283

10

9

Grant Enfinger

13.681

11

26

Dawson Sutton

14.248

12

13

Jake Garcia

15.228

13

17

Gio Ruggiero

16.584

14

99

Ben Rhodes

17.720

15

07

Kyle Busch

19.120

16

15

Tanner Gray

20.102

17

18

Tyler Ankrum

23.257

18

66

Luke Fenhaus

24.240

19

77

Andres Perez de Lara

25.038

20

91

Jack Wood

25.453

21

52

Stewart Friesen

25.564

22

42

Matt Mills

27.002

23

81

Connor Mosack

28.085

24

1

William Sawalich

1 lap

25

88

Matt Crafton

1 lap

26

76

Spencer Boyd

1 lap

27

2

Clayton Green

2 laps

28

02

Nathan Byrd

3 laps

29

22

Tyler Tomassi

3 laps

30

5

Toni Breidinger

6 laps

31

63

Akinori Ogata

6 laps

32

33

Frankie Muniz

ENGINE

