Return of Johnson, Zilisch Highlight 40-Car Coca-Cola 600 Entry List
There are 40 cars entered for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 13th race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season.
Among the highlights on the entry list is the return of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who will make his first start since a third-place result in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February. Johnson will pilot the No. 84 "Open" entry Toyota for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team he is a co-owner of.
Also 18-year-old Connor Zilisch is set to return for his second NASCAR Cup Series start in the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. Zilisch suffered a lower back injury at Talladega Superspeedway a few weeks ago, but after not being behind the wheel for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, and the last two weeks as the NASCAR Xfinity Series was observing back-to-back off weekends, Zilisch is back.
Here is the complete entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Chevrolet
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
44
TBA
NY Racing Team
Chevrolet
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
MBM Motorsports
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
84
Jimmie Johnson *
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
87
Connor Zilisch * (i)
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points