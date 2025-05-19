Racing America Logo

Return of Johnson, Zilisch Highlight 40-Car Coca-Cola 600 Entry List

Toby Christie

Feb 16, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (84) walks onto the driver introduction stage to greet fans before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Feb 16, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (84) walks onto the driver introduction stage to greet fans before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

There are 40 cars entered for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 13th race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season.

Among the highlights on the entry list is the return of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who will make his first start since a third-place result in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February. Johnson will pilot the No. 84 "Open" entry Toyota for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team he is a co-owner of.

Also 18-year-old Connor Zilisch is set to return for his second NASCAR Cup Series start in the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. Zilisch suffered a lower back injury at Talladega Superspeedway a few weeks ago, but after not being behind the wheel for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, and the last two weeks as the NASCAR Xfinity Series was observing back-to-back off weekends, Zilisch is back.

Here is the complete entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Chevrolet

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

44

TBA

NY Racing Team

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

66

Josh Bilicki * (i)

MBM Motorsports

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

84

Jimmie Johnson *

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

87

Connor Zilisch * (i)

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News