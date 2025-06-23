Racing America Logo

Return of LaJoie and Zilisch Highlights 40-Car NASCAR Cup Entry List

There will be a full field of 40 cars for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta.

Toby Christie

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

NASCAR has revealed the entry list for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway). The race will feature the first full 40-car field since the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway last month.

The 36 Chartered NASCAR Cup Series teams will compete this weekend, and they'll be joined by four "Open" entries.

Highlighting the group of four Open teams for the race are veteran racer Corey LaJoie and 18-year-old Connor Zilisch.

LaJoie will pilot the No. 01 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing with primary sponsorship from his longtime partner, Schluter Systems. This will mark the fourth NASCAR Cup Series start of the season for the 33-year-old LaJoie, and it'll be his first start since the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in April.

Zilisch, who is coming off of his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win on a non-road course track, will reprise his role as the driver of the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from Red Bull.

This will be the third NASCAR Cup Series start of the season for the three-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner. Zilisch finished last (37th) after a crash during his NASCAR Cup Series debut at COTA, and then he recorded a 23rd-place result in the Coca-Cola 600.

Additional Open entries for this weekend's race include David Starr, who will drive the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and BJ McLeod, who will drive the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.

Here is the complete entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway:

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Manufacturer

01

Corey LaJoie * (i)

Rick Ware Racing

Schluter Systems

Ford

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Wendy's Fresh Ways to Frosty

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

TBA

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Bass Pro Shops / Winchester

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Zep

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Consumer Cellular

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

SENIX

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

NAPA Auto Parts / Children's

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Mark III Employee Benefits

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

TBA

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

TBA

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

TBA

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Rheem

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

DEX Imaging

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

TBA

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Leidos

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Axalta

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Rinnai Tankless Water Heaters

Ford

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Tree Top

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Aaron's Lucky Dog

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Pye Barker Fire & Safety

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Dollar Tree

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Upper Deck / Superman

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Hungry Jack

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally Pride

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Jacob Construction

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Sonic / Grillo's Pickles

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Solomon Plumbing

Ford

66

David Starr * (i)

Garage 66

TBA

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chili's 'Ride the 'Dente'

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod * (i)

Live Fast Motorsports

TBA

Chevrolet

87

Connor Zilisch * (i)

Trackhouse Racing

Red Bull

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

WeatherTech

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Quaker State

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

