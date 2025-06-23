Return of LaJoie and Zilisch Highlights 40-Car NASCAR Cup Entry List
NASCAR has revealed the entry list for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway). The race will feature the first full 40-car field since the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway last month.
The 36 Chartered NASCAR Cup Series teams will compete this weekend, and they'll be joined by four "Open" entries.
Highlighting the group of four Open teams for the race are veteran racer Corey LaJoie and 18-year-old Connor Zilisch.
LaJoie will pilot the No. 01 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing with primary sponsorship from his longtime partner, Schluter Systems. This will mark the fourth NASCAR Cup Series start of the season for the 33-year-old LaJoie, and it'll be his first start since the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in April.
Zilisch, who is coming off of his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win on a non-road course track, will reprise his role as the driver of the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from Red Bull.
This will be the third NASCAR Cup Series start of the season for the three-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner. Zilisch finished last (37th) after a crash during his NASCAR Cup Series debut at COTA, and then he recorded a 23rd-place result in the Coca-Cola 600.
Additional Open entries for this weekend's race include David Starr, who will drive the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and BJ McLeod, who will drive the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.
Here is the complete entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway:
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
01
Corey LaJoie * (i)
Rick Ware Racing
Schluter Systems
Ford
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Wendy's Fresh Ways to Frosty
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
TBA
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Bass Pro Shops / Winchester
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Zep
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Consumer Cellular
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
SENIX
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts / Children's
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Mark III Employee Benefits
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
TBA
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
TBA
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
LeafFilter Gutter Protection
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
TBA
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Rheem
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
DEX Imaging
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
TBA
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Leidos
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Axalta
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Rinnai Tankless Water Heaters
Ford
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Tree Top
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Aaron's Lucky Dog
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye Barker Fire & Safety
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Upper Deck / Superman
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Hungry Jack
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally Pride
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Jacob Construction
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Sonic / Grillo's Pickles
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Solomon Plumbing
Ford
66
David Starr * (i)
Garage 66
TBA
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chili's 'Ride the 'Dente'
Chevrolet
78
BJ McLeod * (i)
Live Fast Motorsports
TBA
Chevrolet
87
Connor Zilisch * (i)
Trackhouse Racing
Red Bull
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
WeatherTech
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Quaker State
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points