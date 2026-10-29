Retzlaff and Alfredo Earn Returns with Viking Motorsports in 2027

The band will all be back together for Viking Motorsports in 2027. On Thursday, the team announced that it will bring back Anthony Alfredo and Parker Retzlaff as the drivers of the organization's No. 96 and 99 Chevrolets in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In addition to the drivers, Josh Graham (No. 96) and Danny Efland (No. 99) will reprise their roles as the crew chiefs for the two drivers next season.

And to be honest, after the season that Viking Motorsports has had in 2026, all parties earned their right to be with the organization for another campaign in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. For Viking Motorsports, which is trying work its way up the ladder in NASCAR's second-tier series, keeping the nucleus of the team intact was crucial for next season.

"Keeping Anthony, Parker, Josh and Danny together was a priority for us heading into 2027," said Don Sackett, owner of Viking Motorsports in a team press release. "Both of these teams have shown what they're capable of this season. The way the No. 96 group has come together over the back half of the season has been impressive, and the No. 99 making the Chase in just its second full-time year says a lot about the people at Viking Motorsports. Continuity matters in this sport, and we believe these four give us the right foundation to keep moving forward."

Retzlaff was an incredible story this season, as he worked himself into championship contention as a member of the 12-driver Chase for the Championship for the first time in his young career. Overall, Retzlaff has cranked out four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes this season.

The driver is proud to be coming back to the organization next season to build upon their 2026 success.

"I'm really grateful to ownership and everyone at Viking Motorsports for the opportunity to come back," said Retzlaff. "This has been the best year of my career, and a lot of that comes down to the team assembled around me. Making the Chase was a big goal for us, but none of us are satisfied. We know each other now and we know what we need, so having another year with the same group has me excited for what we can do in 2027."

While he didn't secure a place in The Chase, Alfredo was also able to open some eyes in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series garage with a slew of terrific runs down the stretch. With two races remaining in the season, Alfredo has three top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.

Now, it's all about keeping up their momentum for next season.

"We've come a long way since this team was put together last December," said Alfredo. "Josh and I have worked together before, and the whole No. 96 crew has put in the work to get where we are now. The way we've been running lately shows where this team is headed. Being able to carry that momentum into the offseason is huge for us."