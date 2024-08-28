Retzlaff: Didn't Mean to Cost Busch, Chevrolet; Was Trying to Win at Daytona

🗣️ "It was definitely not what I wanted to happen at the end of that race."@Parker79p provided his perspective on the finish of Saturday night's race and said he was "trying to put (his) name on the map."



More from the @JARnascar & @BeardOil62 driver → https://t.co/MKhd9eLXG8 pic.twitter.com/yg38XlMn1R