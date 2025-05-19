RFK Racing Appealing Kansas L1 Penalty for Chris Buescher
After several days of careful deliberation, RFK Racing has elected to appeal the L1-level penalty handed to the No. 17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse following the NASCAR Cup Series event at Kansas Speedway.
In a statement issued by the organization on Monday, RFK Racing says that "after a thorough review of the penalties issued to the No. 17 Ford Mustang, RFK Racing has decided to appeal NASCAR's decision. We respect NASCAR's commitment to fair competition and appreciate the opportunity to engage in the appeals process."
The initial penalty was assessed to Buescher and RFK Racing’s No. 17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse on Thursday, May 15, and included a 60-point driver and owner point deduction, a fine of $75,000, a loss of 5 Playoff Points, and a two-race suspension for crew chief Scott Graves.
While evaluating their options, as far as an appeal is concerned, RFK Racing chose to have crew chief Scott Graves begin serving his suspension this past weekend, with veteran NASCAR National Series crew chief Doug Randolph serving as interim shot-caller for the No. 17 in the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Buescher and Randolph partnered to place the No. 17 Kroger / Tylenol Ford Mustang inside the top-10 at the finish of the 250-lap NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday.
With the NASCAR Cup Series approaching the halfway point of the regular-season, every single point matters, and having Buescher sitting outside the top-20 in NASCAR Cup Series point standings, more than 25 points out, isn’t conducive to the team’s championship aspirations.
At this time, it has not been officially revealed when the three-person appeals panel from the National Motorsports Appeals Panel will hear the case from RFK Racing, and decide on whether the penalty should be upheld or overturned.