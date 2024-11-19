RFK Racing Lands Kroger Partnership, Adds Preece to Third Full-Time Car
While it's not shocking news, as it's been heavily rumored for months, RFK Racing finally made it official that the team will add Ryan Preece to the organization in 2025, and Preece will pilot the No. 60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse full-time.
Additionally, Kroger, which has served as a primary sponsor for the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing entry since 2010, will move its primary sponsorship to RFK Racing, where the retailer along with nearly 20 brands will be featured on the race cars of Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Preece throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Understandably, RFK Racing is honored to represent Kroger and is thankful to Tad and Jodi Geschickter for helping make the partnership a reality.
"We're thrilled to formally and publicly announce our expansion plans and the next step in our revolution at RFK," said Steve Newmark, president of RFK Racing in a team press release. "First, we'd like to thank Kroger and the vision of Tad and Jodi (Geschickter), without which we wouldn't be in the position of growing with a third car in 2025 and beyond. Their commitment to us on behalf of Kroger has not only allowed us to fulfill our growth objectives in ways we've long desired, but also continue to push the envelope when it comes to finding the competitive edge needed to compete at the top level of NASCAR."
Newmark also expressed excitement over the selection of Preece to join the RFK Racing driver lineup in 2025.
"Second, Ryan Preece is who we identified from day one when discussing this third entry, and his young talent from the grassroots level all the way up to the Cup Series is something that excites us moving forward," Newmark said. "On behalf of the entire team at RFK, we can't wait to roll out the No. 60 with Ryan Preece, and our larger Kroger partnership encompassing all three of our Ford Mustangs, in 2025."
While Kroger enjoyed partnering with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for five seasons, the chance to grow their marketing presence to three different drivers in 2025 was something that the retailer simply couldn't pass up.
"The Kroger Racing program and collaboration with participating brands has been a successful staple in Kroger's portfolio for more than a decade," said Erin Sanchez, vice president of grocery for Kroger. "We're very excited to be teaming up with RFK Racing and know having three drivers as members of the Kroger Racing Family will be an added benefit for all out brand sponsors involved with the program. The opportunity to utilize multiple drivers in their marketing strategies both in our stores and within their merchandising initiatives is something we're all looking forward to with the start of the 2025 season."
Brands confirmed to be joining RFK Racing as sponsors through the Kroger Racing program in 2025 include Kimberly-Clark's Cottonelle, Kleenex, Viva and Scott Brands, Coca-Cola, Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs, Heinz Ketchup, Kraft Mayonnaise, CELSIUS ESSENTIAL ENERGY, Blue Buffalo, Tree Top Apple Juice and Apple Sauce, Red Baron, and Allegra. Additional brands, and paint schemes will be revealed at a later date.
In addition to the Kroger partnership, RFK Racing will also have primary sponsorships in 2025 from longstanding partners including BuildSubmarines.com, Castrol, Fastenal, and many others.
RFK Racing is a 143-time race-winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks, and the team has won two NASCAR Cup Series championships (2003, and 2004). In 2022, Brad Keselowski joined the team as a driver and co-owner, and since Keselowski arrived the organization has collected six wins between its two cars. The team hopes to expand on those numbers even further with a third full-time entry in 2025.
Preece, 34, is still looking for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory through 187 career starts. The native of Berlin, CT has four top-five finishes, and 16 top-10s throughout the course of his NASCAR Cup Series career. Preece first went full-time in the Cup Series in 2019 when he joined JTG Daugherty Racing as part of the Kroger Racing Family. After three seasons with JTG Daugherty Racing, Preece moved to a part-time season in 2022 before moving to Stewart-Haas Racing as the full-time driver of the No. 41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in 2023.
In the Summer of 2023, Preece walked away from a spectacular crash at Daytona International Speedway, where he barrel rolled numerous times down the backstretch. This past season, Preece collected the most top-fives (5) of any season of his NASCAR Cup Series career.