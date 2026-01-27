Richard Childress Honored As Recipient of 2026 Horatio Alger Award

Richard Childress, a six-time NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning team owner and 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, has had such a successful career that there aren't many new accolades left for the 80-year-old to achieve. However, Childress continues to add more impressive achievements to his illustrious résumé in racing, business, and philanthropy. On Tuesday, Childress was announced as one of the 11 recipients of the 2026 Horatio Alger Award.

The award, which recognizes esteemed individuals who have reached remarkable success despite significant challenges and demonstrate a strong commitment to higher education and philanthropy, was created 79 years ago by the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. nonprofit.

"The Members of the Horatio Alger Association are individuals who represent the boundless possibilities for human achievement in a free society. Horatio Alger Members have faced significant challenges, and yet, have achieved great success through resilience and service to others," said Lesley Albanese, Chief Executive Officer of the Horatio Alger Association. "The 2026 Horatio Alger Award recipients exemplify this special bond that joins the Association. They are an inspiration to our Scholars, and I look forward to working with them to help advance the Association's vital mission to ensure the American Dream for future generations and to promote the importance of the free-enterprise system."

Childress, a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, overcame incredible obstacles on his path to becoming a NASCAR driver and later a NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner.

At the age of 5, Childress suffered the tragic loss of his father. The result was Childress finding a sense of independence at an ultra-young age, and with that independence came the formation of a strong work ethic.

Growing up, Childress was always working. In first grade, he earned his school lunch by way of cleaning the cafeteria and by sweeping the hallways in the school. Childress eventually went to work at Bowman Gray Stadium, selling peanuts and popcorn on the weekends in an effort to help support his family.

Bowman Gray is where Childress famously caught the racing bug, and eventually, Childress found an opportunity to make his dream of becoming a racecar driver a reality by purchasing an old taxicab for $20. Childress would convert the vehicle into his first racecar. These were the humble beginnings of Richard Childress Racing, which has turned into a racing institution and served as the springboard for one of the biggest names in NASCAR history -- Dale Earnhardt.

"Throughout my life, I've learned how important it is to find your passion and pursue it with relentless dedication. You have to be willing to put everything on the line. My passion for racing began when I was just a kid at the track, and that spark has stayed with me ever since, pushing me to chase success in the sport I love," Childress said in a press release. "But passion alone isn't enough. Surrounding yourself with people who share your drive is so meaningful. This community of dedicated members works together to uplift young people as they follow their dreams. I'm honored to join in that mission."

Through its tireless work, in addition to honoring individuals like Childress, the Horatio Alger Association supports young people in furthering their education, something Childress is very passionate about.

"This community of dedicated members works together to uplift young people as they follow their dreams. I'm honored to join in that mission," Childress stated.

Along with his wife Judy, Childress partnered with Wake-Forest University Baptist Medical Center in 2008 and established the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma. That initiative has since grown into a nationwide program dedicated to prevent childhood trauma and life-threatening injury.

Childress was nominated for the award by Marcia G Taylor, President and CEO, Bennett International Group LLC, who received the Horatio Alger Award in 2017. Through a partnership between Richard Childress Racing and Bennett Transportation, Taylor had a chance to experience what made Childress a prime candidate for the prestigious award.

"Richard Childress is an exceptional leader whose integrity, resilience, and commitment to excellence has long distinguished him in the world of motorsports and beyond," Taylor explained. "Through our partnership with Richard Childress Racing, I have seen firsthand how his dedication to his team, his industry, and his community reflects the very qualities that the Horatio Alger Association seeks to honor. I am pleased to support his induction and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition."

The 11 Horatio Alger Award Recipients, who will have lifetime membership in the Horatio Alger Association:

Maria S. Bartiromo, Anchor and Global Markets Editor for FOX Business Network

Thaddeus Michael Bullard, President of Bullard Family Foundation

Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing

Eileen Collins, Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and Former Space Shuttle Commander at NASA

Dr. Peter Craig Farrell, Founder of ResMed, Inc.

Cordia Harrington, Founder of Crown Bakeries

Imran Khan, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Proem Advisors

Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of Roth Capital Partners

William W. Rowley, Chairman and Founder of Healthnetwork Foundation

Robert E. Segert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of athenahealth

Douglas S. Witcher, Chairman of the Board of Smart Choice

"For 79 years, the Horatio Alger Association has recognized individuals who are living embodiments of the American Dream. In addition to setting an example for the next generation of young leaders across the nation, members commit to support students who seek to better their challenging circumstances through education," said Ambassador Barbara M. Barrett, President of the Horatio Alger Assocation and 1999 recipient of the award. "The 11 Horatio Alger Award recipients who will be inducted this year are among the best America has to offer. We are proud to honor them and look forward to the impact they will make."

Among the notable past recipients of the Horatio Alger Award are NBA legend Julius Erving (1989), Hendrick Motorsports team owner Rick Hendrick (2006), Actor and Film Producer Leonardo DiCaprio, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (2014), and Canadian Singer and Songwriter Michael Bublé (2024).

Richard Childress Racing is set to embark upon the opening event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium, where Childress first found his love of racing. The Cook Out Clash, an annual preseason exhibition event, is scheduled to be contested on Sunday, February 1.

