Richard Childress Racing, Cheddar’s Honoring Military at Dover
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Richard Childress Racing (RCR) are teaming up this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, in an effort to show their appreciation for the active-duty members and veterans of the U.S. Military
Richard Childress, Kyle Busch, and several representatives from Cheddar’s made the trip out to Dover Air Force Base on Friday afternoon to visit more than 200 military members, their families and other dignitaries. The group was treated to a meet and greet with Childress and Busch, and a lunch catered by Cheddar’s.
The organization also unveiled a special patriotic paint scheme that two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will race in Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. The car honors all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including 67 veterans who are Cheddar’s employees.
“We’re honored to join the No. 8 team at Dover Air Force Base to unveil our new patriotic paint scheme and recognize Cheddar’s Veterans,” said John Felton, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. “It’s a meaningful way to celebrate our connection to the NASCAR community and show appreciation for those who serve, both in our restaurants and across the country.”
Busch is a three-time race-winner at Dover Motor Speedway, and heads into this weekend’s event at the one-mile concrete oval looking for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in two years, which would also lock him into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
“Thank you to all of our U.S. military families, especially the folks at Dover Air Force Base and the 67 Cheddar’s employees who are featured on the No. 8 car this weekend,” said Busch. “Fans across the country have made Cheddar’s a part of their race day traditions, including many who have served our country. It means a lot to be able to represent them on the track with a special patriotic paint scheme.”
Cheddar’s has been a loyal partner of Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2020, first partnering with Tyler Reddick. In 2023, when Busch joined the organization, the company jumped at the opportunity to support a proven race-winner.
“What an honor to spend the day with the men and women at Dover Air Force Base,” said Childress. “These service members are true heroes. Everyone at RCR is proud to partner with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on a patriotic paint scheme designed to honor those who served.”
The 40-year-old driver has made 36 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Dover Motor Speedway, collecting three wins, 14 top-five, and 22 top-10 finishes, with more than 1,350 laps led. In Busch’s two starts at Dover with RCR, the No. 8 Chevrolet has sat on the pole.
The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway will take place on Sunday, July 20 at 2:00 pm ET on TNT Sports, Performance Racing Network (PRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Live driver cameras will be available on HBO Max.