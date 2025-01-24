Rick Ware Racing Featuring American Red Cross on No. 51 at Clash
Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and Mighty Fire Breaker, a leading provider of environmentally safe and sustainable solutions for proactive wildfire defense, will partner to raise awareness for the wildfires in Southern California during the Cook Out Clash.
At Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2, the No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, driven by Cody Ware, will feature the branding of the American Red Cross on the hood, as well GO.FOX/REDCROSS on the roof of the entry.
For Rick Ware, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, the cause is one near and dear to his heart, as the former NASCAR driver turned team owner watches several areas where he grew up and later worked being ravaged by one of the most destructive fires in recorded history.
“Like everyone, we’re seeing all the footage and reports from Los Angeles and we want to do something to help, but the size of it is so big, you don’t even know where to start. But there’s one group that’s always ready, no matter the scale of the disaster, and that’s the American Red Cross. Their work goes above and beyond anything one person could do, and we want to promote what FOX is already doing to drive more Red Cross donations. Beyond my own personal donations to the Red Cross, generating more awareness for their needs is the next best thing we could do,” Ware said.
Mighty Fire Breaker is appropriately joining Rick Ware Racing in amplifying FOX's fundraising efforts with the American Red Cross, serving as the primary sponsor of Cody Ware's entry in the pre-season exhibition event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The company has a patented, EPA-certified fire inhibitor called CitroTech®. It requires only small amounts of water and remains active even when dry, providing enhanced protection against fire threats. CitroTech is also a 100 percent sustainable product, earning EPA Safer Choice Certification in 2022, meaning it is safe for the environment, specifically around homes, schools, children, and pets.
“I grew up in L.A. and first worked for a courier company, making deliveries all over the areas that have been devastated by fires. Daily, I went between Century City, Brentwood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, cut through Sunset Boulevard, over to the Palisades, down to PCH, up to Topanga Canyon. All of those areas are completely scorched and gone. It’s just devastating, and it affects you differently when you grew up there."
“Our hearts go out to all the families and individuals affected by these fires, and like Rick Ware Racing and so many others, we want to help,” said Steve Conboy, founder of Mighty Fire Breaker. “We’re committed to supporting our community during this challenging time by providing our advanced fire prevention technology to help safeguard homes and lives. And the commitment being displayed by everyone at the Red Cross is phenomenal. They’re helping so many people in need, but that need will continue for many more months, and even years. If you’re able to give back, give back to the Red Cross.”
The fires in Los Angeles have consumed nearly 40,000 acres of property, killing at least 27 people and destroying more than 12,300 structures, displacing thousands of people from their residences, and is likely to be the costliest fire in American history.
Ware will pilot the No. 51 Red Cross / Mighty Fire Breaker Ford Mustang Dark Horse on February 2 at Bowman-Gray Stadium. Coverage of the event will take place on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.