Rick Ware Racing Making Switch to Chevrolet with RCR Alliance

After several seasons of working within the Ford Racing camp, Rick Ware Racing (RWR) is making the switch back to Chevrolet, the winningest organization in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The organization made an official confirmation of the news on Monday, with the Rick Ware Racing program not just destined to carry the famous bowtie of Chevrolet-branded vehicles in 2026, but also forging a relationship with championship-winning NASCAR Cup Series team Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines.

"Chevrolet has always set a high bar with its people, its performance and its passion for racing, and partnering with them gives us the resources and support to make real progress on the racetrack," said Rick Ware, owner of Rick Ware Racing. "Teaming up with RCR and ECR provides a foundation we can build on, not just for 2026, but for the future of our race team. We're proud to be part of the Chevrolet family."

Our #NASCAR Cup Series program will switch to Chevrolet in 2026, aligning with the winningest manufacturer in series history. The multiyear partnership with @TeamChevy includes a technical alliance with @RCRracing, and we’ll use engines prepared by @ECRengines. pic.twitter.com/DGC4889Aek — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) December 8, 2025

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) has been a fixture in the NASCAR Cup Series since its debut season in 2017, and has amassed a total of more than 700 starts at NASCAR's top-level during that period. The team's stat line includes a pair of top-five finishes (both at Daytona International Speedway) and 11 total top-10 results.

“The NASCAR Cup Series is the toughest and most competitive series in motorsports, and this is an important move for the long-term growth of our company. We’ve won in NHRA, American Flat Track, World Supercross, and the CARS Tour, and we want to elevate our NASCAR performance to the level of our other programs.”

Rick Ware Racing has been exclusively partnered with Ford Racing since the implementation of the seventh-generation racecar in 2022, taking on technical alliances with organizations like the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, as well as RFK Racing. Now, for the first time with this new car, Ware will return to Chevrolet -- a manufacturer that the organization has made 268 prior starts with.

“Rick and his team have shown a real commitment to growing their program, and we’re proud to support that effort alongside our partners at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines,” said Pat Suhy, manager, NASCAR Competition for GM Motorsports. “Bringing RWR into the Chevrolet fold is a win for all of us. Their drive to keep improving aligns with our dedication to performance and innovation.”

Cody Ware, the eldest son of team owner Rick Ware, will continue to serve as the driver of the No. 51 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026. The season will begin with the pre-season exhibition event at Bowman-Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 1.

Recommended Articles: