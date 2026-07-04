Riley Herbst Paces NASCAR Cup Practice at Chicagoland Speedway

Heading into the weekend, nobody really knew what to expect as the NASCAR Cup Series was set to compete at Chicagoland Speedway for the first time in seven years. After Friday afternoon's practice session around the 1.5-mile speedway in Joliet, IL, one thing seems perfectly clear: 23XI Racing is going to be tough to beat.

The team, led by Riley Herbst, the driver of the No. 35 Monster Energy Toyota, swept the top-two spots in single-lap practice speeds, and all four of the team's cars ranked inside the top-eight of the session.

Herbst's fast lap, a 30.326-second (178.065 mph) lap time, came on his 41st of 43 laps in the hour-long practice session. Herbst was able to clock in ahead of his teammate Bubba Wallace, who is driving an Upper Deck/Space Jam car, honoring the 30th anniversary of the film's release.

Ironically, Wallace, the driver of the No. 23 Toyota, timed in 0.023 seconds off the pace of Herbst's fast lap.

Kyle Larson, the defending series champion, who is seeking his first win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, was third-fastest, and he was followed on the speed chart by Denny Hamlin, the current series points leader.

Ty Gibbs, who has strung together a very consistent campaign this year, was fifth-fastest in the practice session.

Corey Heim, who scored his first career NASCAR Cup Series win a couple of weeks ago at the San Diego Street Race, was the third-fastest 23XI Racing driver as he slotted in sixth on the single-lap averages.

Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Carson Hocevar, and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-10 drivers in the session.

eero 400 Practice Results

1. 35 - Riley Herbst

2. 23 - Bubba Wallace

3. 5 - Kyle Larson

4. 11 - Denny Hamlin

5. 54 - Ty Gibbs

6. 67 - Corey Heim

7. 2 - Austin Cindric

8. 45 - Tyler Reddick

9. 77 - Carson Hocevar

10. 17 - Chris Buescher

11. 9 - Chase Elliott

12. 6 - Brad Keselowski

13. 38 - Zane Smith

14. 19 - Chase Briscoe

15. 71 - Michael McDowell

16. 24 - William Byron

17. 20 - Christopher Bell

18. 16 - AJ Allmendinger

19. 60 - Ryan Preece

20. 41 - Cole Custer

21. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek

22. 12 - Ryan Blaney

23. 48 - Alex Bowman

24. 7 - Daniel Suarez

25. 88 - Connor Zilisch

26. 97 - Shane van Gisbergen

27. 34 - Todd Gilliland

28. 4 - Noah Gragson

29. 1 - Ross Chastain

30. 21 - Josh Berry

31. 3 - Austin Dillon

32. 10 - Ty Dillon

33. 51 - Cody Ware

34. 22 - Joey Logano

35. 43 - Erik Jones

36. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

37. 33 - Austin Hill

38. 44 - JJ Yeley