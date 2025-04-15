Rinnai Joins Forces with Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland
Rinnai America Corporation has forged a multi-faceted relationship with Front Row Motorsports, which includes the organization's long-time partner, Long John Silver's. The race-winning NASCAR Cup Series team announced the partnership on Tuesday.
As part of the newfound agreement, Rinnai will serve as the primary sponsor for Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the June 28 event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, dubbed the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.
The company will also serve as a season-long associate partner for the Sherrills Ford, North Carolina-native, being featured on Gilliland's racecar and firesuit.
“Rinnai’s brand promise is ‘Creating a healthier way of living,’ which means partnering with our PROs to provide customers and businesses with the most efficient and high-quality comfort solutions in the market,” said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai. “Our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland is a great opportunity for us to engage our customers and showcase Rinnai branded products.”
The other significant piece in this new relationship is a partnership with Long John Silver's, a long-time sponsor of Front Row Motorsports. This aspect of the relationship will see Rinnai become the preferred commercial water heater of Long John Silver’s restaurants across the country.
“This partnership combines our continued growth and success on the track and finding solutions to improve our capabilities within Long John Silver’s,” said Nate Fowler, Brand President, Long John Silver’s. “It is a perfect example of complementing our marketing power of Todd Gilliland and our No. 34 Ford Performance team and keeping our restaurants running as efficiently as possible thanks to Rinnai.”
Rinnai served as a leader in commercial tankless water heaters with proven performance and serviceability. In addition to providing solutions for professionals, they also work with residential clients, like Gilliland.
“My house has been equipped with Rinnai since I have been here, and I haven’t had any issues with hot water,” said Gilliland. ‘This is a cool partnership because it’s something that I’m using every day and now they are helping us build on our race program.”
The Quaker State 400 is set to take place on Saturday, June 28 at 7:00 PM ET. Coverage of the event will kick off a five-race campaign for TNT Sports, with radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.