Robinhood Joins 23XI as Partner for Bubba Wallace and Corey Heim
23XI Racing announced the addition of Robinhood as an official team partner on Tuesday morning. As part of the partnership, Robinhood will be featured as the primary sponsorship partner for Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE as well as Corey Heim and the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE in select events during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The 31-year-old Wallace, who has finished third in each of the last two NASCAR Cup Series events, eagerly anticipates representing Robinhood on the track.
"Our team continues to do a great job of partnering with exciting brands that share our values and believe in us," Wallace explained. "Robinhood's dedication to market accessibility and financial literacy is important for so many people, and I look forward to representing them on track this season."
Heim will get the first crack at carrying the Robinhood "Robin Neon" Paint Scheme, which will be unveiled at a future date, at Kansas Speedway in May. Robinhood will return for an additional three races this season with the No. 67 and 23 teams.
Wallace and Heim will also carry the Robinhood brand on their driver uniforms and the teams will feature the branding on the official team equipment. The financial services platform will also have at-track brand activations and premium race experiences available to fans throughout the season.
Robinhood, which has its brand featured on the NBA jerseys of the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and Washington Wizards, will make its first foray into the motorsports space through the partnership with 23XI Racing, a team co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, a NASCAR racer who won this past weekend's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
"Robinhood is excited to enter into the motorsports space, and there's no better partner who shares our relentless drive to innovate in bold and unique ways than 23XI," Steve Quirk, Chief Brokerage Officer at Robinhood said. "By expanding our presence into motorsports, we're able to reach a passionate, engaged fanbase that's hungry to take control of all aspects of their lives, including their finances, while also supporting Bubba Wallace, Corey Heim and the rest of the 23XI team as they continue their success this racing season."
The 23XI Racing team is honored to usher Robinhood into the world of NASCAR.
"We're excited to welcome Robinhood to 23XI and look forward to introducing another new brand to NASCAR," said team president Steve Lauletta in a press release. "As Robinhood continues to expand their presence in sports, we're proud to partner with them and look forward to bringing the intensity of NASCAR racing to their growing customer base."
Founded in 2021, the 23XI Racing team has recorded eight wins in its brief tenure in the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2024, the team reached the Championship 4 round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the first time on the strength of a three-win season by Tyler Reddick, the driver of the No. 45 team.
As of 2025, the 23XI Racing team fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series; the No. 23 driven by Bubba Wallace, the No. 35 driven by Rookie of the Year contender Riley Herbst, and the No. 45 driven by Tyler Reddick. The team also fields an "Open" part-time No. 67 entry driven by Corey Heim.
Wallace is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner, and in 2021, became the first black driver to capture victory in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks since Wendell Scott recorded his lone NASCAR Cup Series win in 1964.
Heim, 22, is a rising young star, who has racked up 13 victories in 69 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Heim is the full-time driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in the Tuck Series, where he is the current point leader after collecting two wins through the opening five races of the year.
Heading into the 2025 season, Heim signed on as the first development driver in the history of the 23XI Racing team.