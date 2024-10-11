Ron Lewis, Beard Motorsports Spotter Passes Away Aged 53
Ron Lewis, who had served as a spotter for the part-time Beard Motorsports team in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past eight seasons has passed away, according to the NASCAR Roster Portal, Lewis was 53 years old.
The race team shared news of Lewis' passing through a social media post and tribute graphic shared on Thursday evening.
"The Beard family and Beard Motorsports team are heartbroken over the passing of Ron Lewis," the statement began. "Ron has been with us since 2017. We have so many wonderful memories over the last eight years and we send our sincere condolences to his family. Rest easy, Ron."
No details were given on the death of the Beard Motorsports spotter.
In his final race as a NASCAR Cup Series spotter, Lewis paired with driver Parker Retzlaff scored an impressive seventh-place finish in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, a race where the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro was in the mix for the race win in the closing laps before being shuffled out on the final lap.
Beard Motorsports, which has been involved in the NASCAR National Series ranks since its debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 1982, made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2017 with Lewis as part of the organization.
In 29 starts with Lewis atop the spotter's tower, the Beard Motorsports team recorded one top-five finish and seven top-10 finishes. Keith Barnwell served as the spotter for the No. 62 Beard Motorsports team in its most recent race, which took place at Talladega Superspeedway this past weekend.