Ross Chastain Inks Eight-Race Truck Deal with Niece Motorsports

Ross Chastain is going to be keeping himself quite busy during the 2026 NASCAR season, committing to Niece Motorsports for a total of eight NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events.

The Alva, Florida-native will return to the organization for a ninth consecutive season, piloting the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST -- the same entry that he drove to a Championship 4 berth in 2019. Phil Gould, a long-time NASCAR Truck Series crew chief, will be the shot-caller for the entry.

NEWS: Our 🍉 roots run deep!@RossChastain returns to the No. 45 Chevy Silverado for eight races in 2026.#PressTheAttack | #TeamChevy pic.twitter.com/U2uAR6PQFG — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) January 9, 2026

During the off-season, NASCAR made adjustments to the eligibility rules for drivers competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. Now, under the tweaked rules, drivers with three or more years of full-time experience at NASCAR's top-level are able to run eight races, instead of five. It's a rule change that Chastain is taking full advantage of.

"It's great to be back with Niece Motorsports in a larger capacity this year," said Chastain. "When I heard about the rule change, I knew we had to run more races together. We've got a great core group of people here in Salisbury, and I want to bring them all back to victory lane. I'm thankful to have the opportunity and appreciate the ownership group and our partners for making it happen, along with everyone at Trackhouse for allowing me to run in the Truck Series."

Chastain, a six-time race-winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, will be one of three drivers who pilot the No. 45 Chevrolet in 2026. Landen Lewis will also take a turn behind the wheel, as well as a third driver, who will be announced at a later date.

"We're thrilled to have Ross (Chastain) in our trucks for more races this year," said Cody Efaw, CEO of Niece Motorsports. "Ross has been a huge part of our team since he first joined us, and his input is invaluable. Considering the young group of drivers we have in the fold this year, Ross will be a tremendous asset for those guys to learn from. We look forward to having him contend for wins each time he straps into the No. 45 truck this year."

An official race schedule for Chastain with Niece Motorsports will be revealed as the season progresses, along with primary sponsorship announcements.

The 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign will begin at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 13 at 7:30 PM ET. Coverage will be on FOX Sports 1, NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

