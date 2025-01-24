Ruedebusch Development and Gener8tor Return as Key Partners of Todd Gilliland
Wisconsin-based business owner, entrepreneur, and investor Carl Ruedebusch is returning to Front Row Motorsports as a key partner for Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.
Ruedebusch will bring his network of partners to support GIlliland in 2025, with both Ruedebusch Development & Construction and Gener8tor serving as multi-race primary partners for the No. 34 throughout the season.
With more than 75 programs spanning accelerators, corporate programming, speaker series, conferences, skills accelerators and fellowships, Gener8tor is set to return to Front Row Motorsports for a third consecutive season.
"We are honored to partner with Carl and Front Row Motorsports as we join Todd for another season and our first with the No. 34,” said Joe Kirgues, Co-Founder, Gener8tor. “Todd has been a great ambassador for us, and we are looking forward to expanding our reach in some key markets.”
The colors of Ruedebusch Development and Construction (RDC) also return to Front Row Motorsports in 2025. The full-service construction and real estate development company returns with Gilliland for a fourth season in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Ruedebusch has served as a critical partner for Gilliland throughout his journey to the NASCAR cup Series with Front Row Motorsports. The Sherrills Ford, North Carolina-native is set to enter his fourth season of competition at NASCAR's top-level, amassing one top-five and 10 top-10s.
“This is an exciting new era for Front Row Motorsports,” said Carl Ruedebusch, President and CEO, Ruedebusch Development & Construction. “I am in full support of FRM and proud to continue my part in Todd’s career.”
Last season, Gilliland recorded a career-best 22nd-place in NASCAR Cup Series standings, on the strength of four top-10 finishes, matching his career-high from the 2023 season.
“Mr. Ruedebusch, and his partners such as gener8tor, have been some of my biggest supporters since I joined the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Gilliland. “It’s more than a partnership; we’re family and I am thankful for all their support. I can’t do this without them.”
As of the time of publishing, Front Row Motorsports has not revealed which events Gener8tor and Ruedebusch Development will be on-board the No. 34 Ford Mustang in 2025.