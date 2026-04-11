Ryan Blaney Bests Reddick For Pole In Food City 500 at Bristol

Tyler Reddick may have four wins this season to Ryan Blaney's one, but the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse gained a significant mental edge heading into Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Nobody turned a faster lap than Blaney during Saturday's qualifying session around the 0.533-mile high-banked short track, which featured a lot of slipping and sliding with overcast weather conditions.

Blaney cranked out a pole-winning lap time of 15.101 seconds, which equates to a 127.064 mph average speed, and that was enough to defeat Reddick for the pole position by a margin of 0.023 seconds. Not a massive defeat, but one that puts Blaney in the prime starting spot for Sunday's race.

It was a great recovery for Blaney, who suffered from a loose condition, like seemingly everyone else did, on the opening lap of his qualifying run. However, on Lap 2, he was able to refocus, and get exactly what he needed to capture the pole.

"Yeah, just kind of got free [on] Lap 1, landing into 1, and then, it was just kind of like, alright gather yourself up back up for [Turns] 3 and 4 to try to get a second lap," Blaney explained. "Luckily, the rear tires came in better the second lap in [Turns] 1 and 2, and then 3 and 4, I thought was a really good corner. Really great job by the whole 12 boys."

The pole is the first of the season for Blaney, and it marks the 13th of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Chase Briscoe qualified in the third position, driving the No. 19 Lance Snacks Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, and he was followed by Riley Herbst, who was the pleasant surprise of the qualifying session.

Herbst, who sat atop the speed charts for the majority of the session, was able to hang on for a fourth-place qualifying run, which is the best qualifying effort of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Ty Gibbs, who continues to seek his first career NASCAR Cup Series win, will roll from the starting grid in the fifth position, at a track, where he has competed very admirably throughout his young career.

Food City 500 Starting Lineup

1. 12-Ryan Blaney

2. 45-Tyler Reddick

3. 19-Chase Briscoe

4. 35-Riley Herbst

5. 54-Ty Gibbs

6. 1-Ross Chastain

7. 17-Chris Buescher

8. 5-Kyle Larson

9. 2-Austin Cindric

10. 77-Carson Hocevar

11. 11-Denny Hamlin

12. 23-Bubba Wallace

13. 7-Daniel Suarez

14. 20-Christopher Bell

15. 38-Zane Smith

16. 4-Noah Gragson

17. 60-Ryan Preece

18. 9-Chase Elliott

19. 71-Michael McDowell

20. 22-Joey Logano

21. 6-Brad Keselowski

22. 16-AJ Allmendinger

23. 47-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24. 3-Austin Dillon

25. 21-Josh Berry

26. 88-Connor Zilisch

27. 48-Alex Bowman

28. 43-Erik Jones

29. 8-Kyle Busch

30. 41-Cole Custer

31. 42-John Hunter Nemechek

32. 10-Ty Dillon

33. 97-Shane van Gisbergen

34. 24-William Byron

35. 34-Todd Gilliland

36. 51-Cody Ware

37. 66-Chad Finchum