Ryan Blaney Caps Off Dominant Day for Team Penske With Phoenix Pole

In what was a really strong Saturday for Ryan Blaney at Phoenix Raceway, the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse capped it off with a pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500.

Blaney, who was also the fastest driver in practice earlier in the afternoon, turned a jaw-dropping lap time of 26.250 seconds (137.143 mph) in the qualifying session, which allowed him to collect his 17th career NASCAR Cup Series pole position by a margin of 0.032 seconds.

Winning the pole is a massive confidence boost for the two-time Phoenix Raceway race winner, as Blaney has never felt like he's been strong in qualifying at the 1-mile oval in Avondale, AZ, despite always racing well.

"Yeah, really proud of the lap, for sure. The car did everything it needed to do, and stuck when it needed to. So, overall, really good lap. I'm not the best qualifier at this place, I feel like I race better than I qualify," Blaney explained. "So, really, really proud of the effort by all of the 12 boys for just working on what we need to do for better qualifying speed and what we need to do to be better."

Slotting in right behind Blaney on the speedcharts in qualifying was Joey Logano, Blaney's Team Penske teammate. With the strong performance on Saturday, Blaney hopes his team is ready to bring it in Sunday's race, as well.

"Great place to start for the weekend, and Penske front row, that's awesome. And hopefully, we have something for them tomorrow," Blaney said.

Right behind the Team Penske duo at the front of the field will be a trio of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers as Chase Briscoe, who comes into this race on a two-race winning streak, qualified third; Denny Hamlin was fourth, and Christopher Bell turned the fifth-fastest lap of the qualifying session.

Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs, Michael McDowell, Josh Berry, and William Byron rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Sunday's Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix.

Kyle Larson, the defending series champion and current point leader, missed his marks on his qualifying run, and was only able to record the 22nd-best qualifying speed. The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will start deep in the field on Sunday.

Other Chase contenders outside of the top-10 in qualifying on Saturday included Daniel Suarez (14th), Austin Cindric (15th), Chase Elliott (16th), Chris Buescher (17th), Bubba Wallace (23rd), Ryan Preece (26th), and Carson Hocevar (28th).

Freeway Insurance 500 Starting Lineup

Pos Car Driver Lap time Speed 1 12 Ryan Blaney (C) 26.250 137.143 2 22 Joey Logano (C) 26.282 136.976 3 19 Chase Briscoe (C) 26.311 136.825 4 11 Denny Hamlin (C) 26.314 136.809 5 20 Christopher Bell (C) 26.351 136.617 6 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 26.398 136.374 7 54 Ty Gibbs (C) 26.414 136.291 8 71 Michael McDowell 26.432 136.199 9 21 Josh Berry 26.443 136.142 10 24 William Byron (C) 26.483 135.936 11 1 Ross Chastain 26.513 135.782 12 88 Connor Zilisch # 26.539 135.649 13 34 Todd Gilliland 26.600 135.338 14 7 Daniel Suarez (C) 26.606 135.308 15 2 Austin Cindric (C) 26.655 135.059 16 9 Chase Elliott (C) 26.667 134.998 17 17 Chris Buescher (C) 26.678 134.943 18 6 Brad Keselowski 26.680 134.933 19 35 Riley Herbst 26.746 134.600 20 38 Zane Smith 26.752 134.569 21 16 AJ Allmendinger 26.761 134.524 22 5 Kyle Larson (C) 26.769 134.484 23 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 26.782 134.419 24 3 Austin Dillon 26.782 134.419 25 97 Shane van Gisbergen 26.798 134.338 26 60 Ryan Preece (C) 26.799 134.333 27 41 Cole Custer 26.815 134.253 28 77 Carson Hocevar (C) 26.821 134.223 29 43 Erik Jones 26.827 134.193 30 4 Noah Gragson 26.842 134.118 31 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 26.917 133.744 32 42 John Hunter Nemechek 26.943 133.615 33 10 Ty Dillon 26.957 133.546 34 48 Alex Bowman 26.986 133.403 35 33 Austin Hill (i) 26.990 133.383 36 67 Corey Heim (i) * 27.002 133.323 37 51 Cody Ware 27.075 132.964

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# Indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

* indicates an "Open" entry