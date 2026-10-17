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Ryan Blaney Caps Off Dominant Day for Team Penske With Phoenix Pole

Ryan Blaney was the fastest driver in Saturday's NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix, and he backed it up with a pole in qualifying for the Freeway Insurance 500.
Toby Christie|
Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney (12) during qualifying for the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney (12) during qualifying for the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what was a really strong Saturday for Ryan Blaney at Phoenix Raceway, the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse capped it off with a pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500.

Blaney, who was also the fastest driver in practice earlier in the afternoon, turned a jaw-dropping lap time of 26.250 seconds (137.143 mph) in the qualifying session, which allowed him to collect his 17th career NASCAR Cup Series pole position by a margin of 0.032 seconds.

Winning the pole is a massive confidence boost for the two-time Phoenix Raceway race winner, as Blaney has never felt like he's been strong in qualifying at the 1-mile oval in Avondale, AZ, despite always racing well.

"Yeah, really proud of the lap, for sure. The car did everything it needed to do, and stuck when it needed to. So, overall, really good lap. I'm not the best qualifier at this place, I feel like I race better than I qualify," Blaney explained. "So, really, really proud of the effort by all of the 12 boys for just working on what we need to do for better qualifying speed and what we need to do to be better."

Slotting in right behind Blaney on the speedcharts in qualifying was Joey Logano, Blaney's Team Penske teammate. With the strong performance on Saturday, Blaney hopes his team is ready to bring it in Sunday's race, as well.

"Great place to start for the weekend, and Penske front row, that's awesome. And hopefully, we have something for them tomorrow," Blaney said.

Right behind the Team Penske duo at the front of the field will be a trio of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers as Chase Briscoe, who comes into this race on a two-race winning streak, qualified third; Denny Hamlin was fourth, and Christopher Bell turned the fifth-fastest lap of the qualifying session.

Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs, Michael McDowell, Josh Berry, and William Byron rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Sunday's Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix.

Kyle Larson, the defending series champion and current point leader, missed his marks on his qualifying run, and was only able to record the 22nd-best qualifying speed. The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will start deep in the field on Sunday.

Other Chase contenders outside of the top-10 in qualifying on Saturday included Daniel Suarez (14th), Austin Cindric (15th), Chase Elliott (16th), Chris Buescher (17th), Bubba Wallace (23rd), Ryan Preece (26th), and Carson Hocevar (28th).

Freeway Insurance 500 Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

26.250

137.143

2

22

Joey Logano (C)

26.282

136.976

3

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

26.311

136.825

4

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

26.314

136.809

5

20

Christopher Bell (C)

26.351

136.617

6

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

26.398

136.374

7

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

26.414

136.291

8

71

Michael McDowell

26.432

136.199

9

21

Josh Berry

26.443

136.142

10

24

William Byron (C)

26.483

135.936

11

1

Ross Chastain

26.513

135.782

12

88

Connor Zilisch #

26.539

135.649

13

34

Todd Gilliland

26.600

135.338

14

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

26.606

135.308

15

2

Austin Cindric (C)

26.655

135.059

16

9

Chase Elliott (C)

26.667

134.998

17

17

Chris Buescher (C)

26.678

134.943

18

6

Brad Keselowski

26.680

134.933

19

35

Riley Herbst

26.746

134.600

20

38

Zane Smith

26.752

134.569

21

16

AJ Allmendinger

26.761

134.524

22

5

Kyle Larson (C)

26.769

134.484

23

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

26.782

134.419

24

3

Austin Dillon

26.782

134.419

25

97

Shane van Gisbergen

26.798

134.338

26

60

Ryan Preece (C)

26.799

134.333

27

41

Cole Custer

26.815

134.253

28

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

26.821

134.223

29

43

Erik Jones

26.827

134.193

30

4

Noah Gragson

26.842

134.118

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

26.917

133.744

32

42

John Hunter Nemechek

26.943

133.615

33

10

Ty Dillon

26.957

133.546

34

48

Alex Bowman

26.986

133.403

35

33

Austin Hill (i)

26.990

133.383

36

67

Corey Heim (i) *

27.002

133.323

37

51

Cody Ware

27.075

132.964

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# Indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry

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Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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