Ryan Blaney Caps Off Dominant Day for Team Penske With Phoenix Pole
In what was a really strong Saturday for Ryan Blaney at Phoenix Raceway, the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse capped it off with a pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500.
Blaney, who was also the fastest driver in practice earlier in the afternoon, turned a jaw-dropping lap time of 26.250 seconds (137.143 mph) in the qualifying session, which allowed him to collect his 17th career NASCAR Cup Series pole position by a margin of 0.032 seconds.
Winning the pole is a massive confidence boost for the two-time Phoenix Raceway race winner, as Blaney has never felt like he's been strong in qualifying at the 1-mile oval in Avondale, AZ, despite always racing well.
"Yeah, really proud of the lap, for sure. The car did everything it needed to do, and stuck when it needed to. So, overall, really good lap. I'm not the best qualifier at this place, I feel like I race better than I qualify," Blaney explained. "So, really, really proud of the effort by all of the 12 boys for just working on what we need to do for better qualifying speed and what we need to do to be better."
Slotting in right behind Blaney on the speedcharts in qualifying was Joey Logano, Blaney's Team Penske teammate. With the strong performance on Saturday, Blaney hopes his team is ready to bring it in Sunday's race, as well.
"Great place to start for the weekend, and Penske front row, that's awesome. And hopefully, we have something for them tomorrow," Blaney said.
Right behind the Team Penske duo at the front of the field will be a trio of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers as Chase Briscoe, who comes into this race on a two-race winning streak, qualified third; Denny Hamlin was fourth, and Christopher Bell turned the fifth-fastest lap of the qualifying session.
Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs, Michael McDowell, Josh Berry, and William Byron rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Sunday's Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix.
Kyle Larson, the defending series champion and current point leader, missed his marks on his qualifying run, and was only able to record the 22nd-best qualifying speed. The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will start deep in the field on Sunday.
Other Chase contenders outside of the top-10 in qualifying on Saturday included Daniel Suarez (14th), Austin Cindric (15th), Chase Elliott (16th), Chris Buescher (17th), Bubba Wallace (23rd), Ryan Preece (26th), and Carson Hocevar (28th).
Freeway Insurance 500 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
26.250
137.143
2
22
Joey Logano (C)
26.282
136.976
3
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
26.311
136.825
4
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
26.314
136.809
5
20
Christopher Bell (C)
26.351
136.617
6
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
26.398
136.374
7
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
26.414
136.291
8
71
Michael McDowell
26.432
136.199
9
21
Josh Berry
26.443
136.142
10
24
William Byron (C)
26.483
135.936
11
1
Ross Chastain
26.513
135.782
12
88
Connor Zilisch #
26.539
135.649
13
34
Todd Gilliland
26.600
135.338
14
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
26.606
135.308
15
2
Austin Cindric (C)
26.655
135.059
16
9
Chase Elliott (C)
26.667
134.998
17
17
Chris Buescher (C)
26.678
134.943
18
6
Brad Keselowski
26.680
134.933
19
35
Riley Herbst
26.746
134.600
20
38
Zane Smith
26.752
134.569
21
16
AJ Allmendinger
26.761
134.524
22
5
Kyle Larson (C)
26.769
134.484
23
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
26.782
134.419
24
3
Austin Dillon
26.782
134.419
25
97
Shane van Gisbergen
26.798
134.338
26
60
Ryan Preece (C)
26.799
134.333
27
41
Cole Custer
26.815
134.253
28
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
26.821
134.223
29
43
Erik Jones
26.827
134.193
30
4
Noah Gragson
26.842
134.118
31
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
26.917
133.744
32
42
John Hunter Nemechek
26.943
133.615
33
10
Ty Dillon
26.957
133.546
34
48
Alex Bowman
26.986
133.403
35
33
Austin Hill (i)
26.990
133.383
36
67
Corey Heim (i) *
27.002
133.323
37
51
Cody Ware
27.075
132.964
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# Indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie