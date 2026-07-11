Ryan Blaney Leads Team Penske Sweep of Front Row at Atlanta
In what has been an inconsistent season for Team Penske, and Ford Racing, Ryan Blaney led the way in a particularly strong Saturday at EchoPark Speedway for the race team and the blue oval brigade.
Blaney turned a 30.815-second (179.912 mph) lap time in the final round of Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session around the 1.54-mile speedway in Hampton, GA, which allowed him to top Joey Logano, his Team Penske teammate, for the pole position by 0.036 seconds.
The two Team Penske drivers, who have a combined four NASCAR Cup Series championships, will lead the field to green in Sunday's Quaker State 400.
For the second consecutive week, Kyle Larson will start from the third starting position. This time around, he's hoping for a better result in the race, as he saw his race come unraveled last weekend at Chicagoland Speedway with a mid-race spin.
Austin Dillon had an eye-raising performance in qualifying, as he'll start fourth in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-10 fastest drivers in the qualifying session.
Official Quaker State 400 Starting Lineup
1. 12 - Ryan Blaney
2. 22 - Joey Logano
3. 5 - Kyle Larson
4. 3 - Austin Dillon
5. 7 - Daniel Suarez
6. 48 - Alex Bowman
7. 9 - Chase Elliott
8. 2 - Austin Cindric
9. 1 - Ross Chastain
10. 6 - Brad Keselowski
11. 43 - Erik Jones
12. 97 - Shane van Gisbergen
13. 17 - Chris Buescher
14. 77 - Carson Hocevar
15. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
16. 10 - Ty Dillon
17. 21 - Josh Berry
18. 71 - Michael McDowell
19. 60 - Ryan Preece
20. 19 - Chase Briscoe
21. 34 - Todd Gilliland
22. 23 - Bubba Wallace
23. 54 - Ty Gibbs
24. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek
25. 88 - Connor Zilisch
26. 24 - William Byron
27. 16 - AJ Allmendinger
28. 11 - Denny Hamlin
29. 35 - Riley Herbst
30. 33 - Austin Hill
31. 45 - Tyler Reddick
32. 20 - Christopher Bell
33. 41 - Cole Custer
34. 38 - Zane Smith
35. 51 - Cody Ware
36. 4 - Noah Gragson
37. 78 - BJ McLeod
38. 66 - Chad Finchum
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie