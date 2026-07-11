Ryan Blaney Leads Team Penske Sweep of Front Row at Atlanta

In what has been an inconsistent season for Team Penske, and Ford Racing, Ryan Blaney led the way in a particularly strong Saturday at EchoPark Speedway for the race team and the blue oval brigade.

Blaney turned a 30.815-second (179.912 mph) lap time in the final round of Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session around the 1.54-mile speedway in Hampton, GA, which allowed him to top Joey Logano, his Team Penske teammate, for the pole position by 0.036 seconds.

The two Team Penske drivers, who have a combined four NASCAR Cup Series championships, will lead the field to green in Sunday's Quaker State 400.

For the second consecutive week, Kyle Larson will start from the third starting position. This time around, he's hoping for a better result in the race, as he saw his race come unraveled last weekend at Chicagoland Speedway with a mid-race spin.

Austin Dillon had an eye-raising performance in qualifying, as he'll start fourth in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-10 fastest drivers in the qualifying session.

Official Quaker State 400 Starting Lineup

1. 12 - Ryan Blaney

2. 22 - Joey Logano

3. 5 - Kyle Larson

4. 3 - Austin Dillon

5. 7 - Daniel Suarez

6. 48 - Alex Bowman

7. 9 - Chase Elliott

8. 2 - Austin Cindric

9. 1 - Ross Chastain

10. 6 - Brad Keselowski

11. 43 - Erik Jones

12. 97 - Shane van Gisbergen

13. 17 - Chris Buescher

14. 77 - Carson Hocevar

15. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

16. 10 - Ty Dillon

17. 21 - Josh Berry

18. 71 - Michael McDowell

19. 60 - Ryan Preece

20. 19 - Chase Briscoe

21. 34 - Todd Gilliland

22. 23 - Bubba Wallace

23. 54 - Ty Gibbs

24. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek

25. 88 - Connor Zilisch

26. 24 - William Byron

27. 16 - AJ Allmendinger

28. 11 - Denny Hamlin

29. 35 - Riley Herbst

30. 33 - Austin Hill

31. 45 - Tyler Reddick

32. 20 - Christopher Bell

33. 41 - Cole Custer

34. 38 - Zane Smith

35. 51 - Cody Ware

36. 4 - Noah Gragson

37. 78 - BJ McLeod

38. 66 - Chad Finchum