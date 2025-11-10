Ryan Ellis Signs Multi-Year Deal with Young's Motorsports

Young’s Motorsports has acquired the driving talents of journeyman racer Ryan Ellis for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign, the pairing officially announced at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Monday.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity to join Young's Motorsports beginning with the 2026 season," Ellis said in a team release. "It's a team that's continuing to grow and build its identity in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and I feel like I can be a big part of that process. I've always believed that the people you surround yourself with make the biggest difference, and I'm confident this group has the drive and passion to make big strides together."

Ellis, a native of Ashburn, Virginia, will pilot the No. 02 Chevrolet out of the Young’s Motorsports stable for the entire 2026 campaign, as part of a newly signed multi-year agreement.

Joining Ellis in his new venture with Young’s Motorsports is partner Tablo TV, which will serve as an 11-race primary sponsor of the entry during both the 2026 and 2027 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series campaigns.

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Ryan Ellis through the 2026 and 2027 NASCAR seasons,” said Alicia Hackett, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Tablo TV. “Ryan has been an incredible ambassador for Tablo TV, and he embodies so many of our brand’s values – he’s creative, authentic, and has a passion for TV and sports entertainment. He always brings fresh ideas to the table, from our themed car designs to fan-driven campaigns and promotions.”

“Working with Ryan and his team has been a lot of fun. We believe Tablo TV is the perfect fit for NASCAR fans who are looking to watch the races for free, and we’re excited to extend our partnership on and off the track,” Hackett added.

Several other sponsorship partners will be following Ellis to Young’s Motorsports in 2026, including Sweetwater Construction, who will serve as a four-race primary sponsor. New partner Demco Products joins the team for a three-race deal, while Four Loko, Eclipse Claims, ROSCH, and additional partners will be confirmed as part of the program in the near future.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ryan to Young’s Motorsports,” said Tyler Young, owner of Young’s Motorsports. “He brings a wealth of experience, professionalism, and determination that aligns perfectly with the direction we’re taking as a team. Ryan is exactly the kind of driver we want representing our organization – someone who’s respected, understands the grind it takes to compete at this level, and consistently gets the most out of his equipment.”

“Our goal is to continue strengthening our presence in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and having Ryan behind the wheel gives us the continued leadership and consistency we need to take that next step in 2026 and beyond.”

The 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign will mark the third season for Young’s Motorsports in the newly rebranded second-tier series. In 2024, the team debuted the No. 42 Chevrolet with Leland Honeyman, before Anthony Alfredo took over the reins in 2025. In 66 career starts, the organization has recorded a single top-five and three top-10s.

At this time, details such as the car number, crew chief, and other personnel on-board Ellis’ Chevrolet have not been confirmed. The organization did not confirm in their press release whether Ellis will be driving the team’s flagship car, or a second entry.

“Our goal for 2026 and beyond is simple – keep improving every weekend and build something sustainable together,” Ellis said. “Young’s Motorsports has been putting in the work to establish itself in this series, and I want to take that next step. If we can stay consistent, run competitively every week, and continue to close the gap to the front, the results will follow. It’s about progress, chemistry, and execution. I’m ready to get started.”

Having competed in NASCAR's second-tier division in some capacity since the 2012 campaign, Ellis has made a total of 164 starts throughout his career. Last May at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Ellis scored a breakthrough top-10 result, with an eighth-place finish for DGM Racing.

The 35-year-old driver has competed for several organizations over the years, including Jimmy Means Racing, Rick Ware Racing, BJ McLeod Motorsports, Alpha Prime Racing, and DGM Racing.

The 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts campaign will begin at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 14, 2026, on The CW, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Recommended Articles: