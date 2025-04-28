Ryan Preece (2nd), Joey Logano (5th) Disqualified at Talladega
Post-race inspection following Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway has been completed, and there were no issues for Austin Cindric's race-winning No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
However, there were issues with the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse for runner-up finisher Ryan Preece, and the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse for fifth-place finisher Joey Logano.
As a result, both cars, which were initially credited with top-five finishes, have been disqualified from Sunday's race at Talladega. Preece will now be credited with a 38th-place finish, and Logano will be credited with finishing 39th.
Preece's car was found to have too many spoiler shims in post-race inspection as his No. 60 car had three rear spoiler shims instead of the mandated two. This put Preece and the No. 60 team in violation of section 14.5.8.F (Spoiler) of the NASCAR Cup Series Rule Book.
Logano's car was found to have one missing spoiler bolt, which put his car in violation of sections 14.5.8.E (Spoiler); and 14.1.P (Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules) of the NASCAR Cup Series Rule Book.
As a result of the disqualifications, Kyle Larson was elevated to a runner-up finish, while William Byron, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, is now credited with a third-place finish.
NASCAR revealed that it will take four cars back to the R&D Center in Concord, NC for engine dyno testing; Kyle Larson's No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Ty Dillon's No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, Josh Berry's No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, and Bubba Wallace's No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota.
Larson's car, and Berry's car will also endure further inspection.