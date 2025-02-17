Ryan Preece Goes For Another Wild Tumble in 2025 DAYTONA 500
For the second time in the last three years, Ryan Preece has gone for a nasty ride at Daytona International Speedway, this time in the late stages of the 2025 DAYTONA 500.
The accident started when Christopher Bell was turned from the front of the outside lane into the outside SAFER Barrier, before sliding down the racetrack and slamming into Ryan Preece, driving the newly minted No. 60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for RFK Racing.
When Preece made contact with Bell, the front wheels of the No. 60 lifted off the ground, in the front wheelie type of movement, before the wind got underneath the underbody of the car and lifted the Connecticut-born driver into the air and towards the Turn 3 wall.
The car then slid upside down along the newly-paved section heading into Turn 3, before bouncing off the transition between the apron and the racetrack and bouncing up the track to slam into the SAFER Barrier with the rearend of the car while flipping.
In this late-race wreck, there were at least 10 drivers involved including Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Erik Jones, Ryan Preece, and Daniel Suarez.
Much to the relief of everybody in the grandstands and watching on television, Preece was able to climb from his race car under his own power, walking to the ambulance and going to the infield care center where he will be checked out.
Christopher Bell was checked and released from the infield care center.
The accident, a major one, sends the race into NASCAR Overtime, where the field will battle for a two-lap shootout to decide who wins the Harley J. Earl Trophy.