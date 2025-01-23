Saia LTL Freight to Sponsor Ty Gibbs in Multi-Year Partnership with JGR
On Thursday afternoon, Joe Gibbs Racing and Saia Inc. announced that Saia LTL Freight will kick off a multi-year partnership with the race team, which will see it become a primary sponsorship partner of Ty Gibbs and the No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.
Saia expressed joy about the new partnership on Thursday afternoon, calling partnering with the 22-year-old racer and the Joe Gibbs Racing team, 'a tremendous opportunity'.
“We are thrilled about our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing, Ty Gibbs, and the entire No. 54 team. Like Saia, they are an organization synonymous with success,” said Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Ray Ramu. “This is a tremendous opportunity for Saia that will allow us to engage with our employees, customers, and the community in a new and exciting way. We are looking forward to a winning season ahead.”
Likewise, Joe Gibbs Racing is proud to partner with Saia in 2025 and beyond.
“We are excited to have Saia join our family at Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Coach Joe Gibbs. “They have an impressive operation, establishing themselves as a leader in the transportation and logistics industry. We know they deliver, and we certainly plan on delivering success with them both on and off the track.”
According to a press release from the team, Saia will serve as a seven-race primary sponsor for Gibbs this season beginning with the event at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 23.
The red and white Saia colors will return to support Gibbs and the No. 54 team at Talladega Superspeedway (April 27), Texas Motor Speedway (May 4), the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (May 18), Sonoma Raceway (July 13), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 27), and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October 12).
The first indication of a partnership between Joe Gibbs Racing and Saia surfaced on January 18 when Clayton Jones, an Account Executive at Saia Inc. wrote about the new partnership on his LinkedIn account, and accompanied the post with a photo of the No. 54 Saia Toyota Camry XSE race car.
In two full-time NASCAR Cup Series seasons, and one part-time season driving in relief of the injured Kurt Busch, Gibbs has had numerous close calls, but has yet to reach victory lane. The young driver, who amassed 12 wins between 2021 and 2023 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ranks. Gibbs hopes he can bring Saia to victory lane in their first season together.
“Really excited to have Saia as a partner on our No. 54 Toyota Camry,” Ty Gibbs said. “They are a great company, and I hope we can put them in victory lane during this season. All of their employees have already been so supportive.”
Gibbs made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the first time this past season, a year where he finished with a 15th-place ranking in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings. In 2023, Gibbs also added NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year to his growing list of career achievements which also include a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship (2022), and ARCA Menards Series championship (2021).