Sam Mayer Rejoins JR Motorsports in 2027 After Two Years With HFT

Sam Mayer will be on the move in 2027. The current driver of the No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series will change teams, but the change will be a familiar one for the driver and his fans.

On Tuesday, JR Motorsports welcomed Mayer as the new driver of the team's No. 1 Chevrolet. Starkey, one of Mayer's current partners, will join him as the full-season primary sponsor beginning at Daytona International Speedway next season.

Mayer, one of the most consistent competitors in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, is proud to be returning to the organization that gave him his initial shot to showcase his talents.

“I am really happy to be back with JR Motorsports and back behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet,” said Mayer in a team press release. “I’m really grateful to continue my career with the organization that gave me my start and thankful to Starkey for being an incredible partner and for their continued support in my racing career. There is still some racing left to do this year, and I am focused on that, but I can’t wait to get the 2027 season underway at Daytona with JRM.”

Likewise, JR Motorsports is excited to reuinte with Mayer, who captured seven of his eight career wins piloting JR Motorsports Chevrolets from 2021 to 2024.

“I’m looking forward to working with Sam again,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr., co-owner of JR Motorsports. “JRM and Sam know how to win races together, and it’s my belief that Sam has improved as a driver since our past relationship. I appreciate Sam’s eagerness to win, and I know he’s excited to get back in the building and get to work. We’re also excited to welcome Starkey to the team and look forward to building a strong relationship and accomplishing great things together.”

In adding Mayer to its full-time driver lineup for next season, which already includes expected championship contenders Justin Allgaier and Carson Kvapil, JR Motorsports is going to be loaded to the gills with drivers capable of hoisting the championship trophy at the end of the 2027 campaign.

Mayer, who has enjoyed eight trips to victory lane in 176 career starts in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, currently ranks fifth in the championship standings with six races left to compete behind the wheel of the No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet.

Following the announcement, Haas Factory Team issued a statement regarding Mayer's departure.

“Sam Mayer and HFT will part ways at the end of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts season. We would like to thank him for two impressive seasons, including our first win as an organization," the team explained in its official statement. "We wish Sam the best going forward.

“The No. 41 team will continue to strive for wins and the 2026 championship. Announcements regarding the 2027 HFT driver lineup are TBD at this time.”

Sheldon Creed, who drives the No. 00 Chevrolet for Haas Factory Team, is currently the series point leader, as he has scored the win in two of the three races to open the Chase for the Championship.