Schluter Systems Backing Corey Lajoie, Rick Ware Racing in 2025
Schluter Systems, a leader in innovative tile installation solutions, will begin its 2025 motorsports sponsorship program this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, serving as the primary sponsor of Corey LaJoie and the No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang.
The company, which has been a loyal partner of Corey LaJoie in the NASCAR Cup Series for nearly a decade, will expand its relationship this season to include Rick Ware Racing, the organization which fields the entry on a part-time basis for LaJoie.
“Schluter-Systems continues to be an incredible partner,” LaJoie said. “They’ve been with me since 2017 and together we’ve built a really great program. They bring customers and employees to the racetrack each and every week. It’s impressive to see how much the program has grown over the years. It’s a partnership that’s evolved into a friendship. We’re in this journey together and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”
Founded in 1975 by Werner Schlüter, Schluter-Systems has become an established authority, setting new standards for tile installation while providing exceptional education opportunities for thousands of tile progressional each year.
In addition to Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Schluter Systems will serve as a primary sponsor of Corey LaJoie and the No. 01 Ford Mustang in the June 28 event at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
“Partnering with Corey LaJoie and Rick Ware Racing is an excellent opportunity for Schluter-Systems to connect our passion for innovation and precision with the dynamic world of motorsports,” said Dee DeGooyer, chief sales officer, Schluter-Systems, North America. “This marks our ninth consecutive year supporting Corey, which speaks to the strength of our relationship and the shared values that have driven it forward. Just as every tile installation depends on a strong foundation and attention to detail, success on the track demands the same level of planning, performance and reliability. We see this partnership as a natural extension of our commitment to quality.”
The company will also serve as a primary sponsor for Rick Ware Racing driver Cody Ware, and the team’s flagship No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, while also delving into the NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series, serving as the primary sponsor for RWR’s Top Fuel dragster driven by Clay Millican in the New England Nationals from May 30 to June 1.
“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Schluter-Systems across all of our motorsports entities,” said Rick Ware, team owner. “Their continued support of Corey LaJoie speaks volumes, and we’re proud to welcome them back to not only our Cup car at Bristol and Atlanta, but also as a key partner for Cody Ware in the All-Star Race and with Clay Millican in NHRA.
“Schluter-Systems is a brand that understands the value of long-term relationships and consistency – both on the jobsite and at the racetrack. Their commitment to supporting talent and engaging with passionate fanbases makes them an ideal partner as we grow our presence across motorsports.”
When not serving as a primary sponsor for Rick Ware Racing, Schluter Systems will serve as an associate partner across all of Rick Ware Racing’s motorsports endeavours, including the NASCAR Cup Series, NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, and Progressive American Flat Track (AFT).
“By fielding entries in different series, we’re able to provide a broader reach to our partners,” Ware said. “When we earn success in one discipline, it’s every partners’ success too. This also allows Schluter-Systems to reach a variety of demographics. They can engage more of their customers and VIP guests with more opportunities and different experiences. Schluter-Systems has really taken advantage of this. We host their guests at every NASCAR and NHRA weekend, as well as AFT events. They’re a great partner and motorsports has proven to be a strong platform to grow their business.”
Schluter Systems will make its season debut with Corey LaJoie and Rick Ware Racing in Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Coverage of the event will begin at 3:00 PM ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.