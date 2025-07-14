Shane van Gisbergen Delivers Historic Performance at Sonoma

Leading 97 laps in Sunday's #ToyotaSaveMart350 at Sonoma Raceway, @ShaneVG97 has set a NEW RECORD for the most laps led in a NASCAR Cup Series event at the racetrack.



The previous record (92) was set by Jeff Gordon in 2004.#NASCAR | 📸:@AaronGiffin62, @TobyChristieCom pic.twitter.com/PdfreMOVKA