Racing America Logo

Shane Van Gisbergen Highlights 38-Car Bank of America ROVAL 400 Entry List

Shane Van Gisbergen (No. 13) and AJ Allmendinger (No. 16) are among the notables on the entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 Entry List.

Joseph Srigley

Shane Van Gisbergen and AJ Allmendinger are among the notables on the entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
Shane Van Gisbergen and AJ Allmendinger are among the notables on the entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

With Talladega Superspeedway now in the rearview mirror, the NASCAR Cup Series is traveling back to homebase for this weekend’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Sunday’s event is the 32nd in a 36-race campaign and marks the conclusion of the three-race ‘Round of 12’ in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, where the bottom four will be eliminated from championship contention when the checkered flag drops.

There are 38 cars on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s event in Concord, North Carolina, highlighted by the typical 36 teams holding a NASCAR Cup Series charter, but this weekend, there are two others joining the party.

Shane Van Gisbergen, a full-timer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has made a last-minute addition to his NASCAR Cup Series schedule for this year and will drive the No. 13 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing.

The Auckland, New Zealand-native has run nine Cup Series events with the organization this season in the No. 16 and will have crew chief Travis Mack follow him to the No. 13 for this weekend, while Andrew Dickeson makes the temporary leap to the No. 16.

The second open entry for this weekend’s final road course event of the season is Josh Bilicki, who will make his 100th NASCAR Cup Series start driving the No. 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for MBM Motorsports. Bilicki drove for the organization most recently at Bristol, finishing 34th.

AJ Allmendinger will join the NASCAR Cup Series field once again this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL, as he looks to defend his victory from the racetrack one season ago. The Los Gatos, California native will drive the No. 16 CELISUS Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.

Other notables in the field for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 include Kaz Grala, who returns to the driver’s seat of the No. 15 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing.

Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte ROVAL -- Entry List:

Entry

Car No.

Driver

Team

1

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

2

2

Austin Cindric (P)

Team Penske

3

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

4

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

6

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

7

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

9

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

10

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

13

13

Shane Van Gisbergen

Kaulig Racing

14

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

Stewart-Haas Racing

15

15

Kaz Grala #

Rick Ware Racing

16

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

17

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

18

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

21

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

22

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

23

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

24

31

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

25

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

26

38

Todd Gilliland

Fron Row Motorsports

27

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

28

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

29

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

30

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

32

48

Alex Bowman (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

33

51

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

34

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

35

66

Josh Bilicki

MBM Motorsports

36

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

37

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

38

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

Trackhouse Racing

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Home/News