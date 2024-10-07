Shane Van Gisbergen Highlights 38-Car Bank of America ROVAL 400 Entry List
With Talladega Superspeedway now in the rearview mirror, the NASCAR Cup Series is traveling back to homebase for this weekend’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
Sunday’s event is the 32nd in a 36-race campaign and marks the conclusion of the three-race ‘Round of 12’ in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, where the bottom four will be eliminated from championship contention when the checkered flag drops.
There are 38 cars on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s event in Concord, North Carolina, highlighted by the typical 36 teams holding a NASCAR Cup Series charter, but this weekend, there are two others joining the party.
Shane Van Gisbergen, a full-timer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has made a last-minute addition to his NASCAR Cup Series schedule for this year and will drive the No. 13 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing.
The Auckland, New Zealand-native has run nine Cup Series events with the organization this season in the No. 16 and will have crew chief Travis Mack follow him to the No. 13 for this weekend, while Andrew Dickeson makes the temporary leap to the No. 16.
The second open entry for this weekend’s final road course event of the season is Josh Bilicki, who will make his 100th NASCAR Cup Series start driving the No. 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for MBM Motorsports. Bilicki drove for the organization most recently at Bristol, finishing 34th.
AJ Allmendinger will join the NASCAR Cup Series field once again this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL, as he looks to defend his victory from the racetrack one season ago. The Los Gatos, California native will drive the No. 16 CELISUS Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.
Other notables in the field for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 include Kaz Grala, who returns to the driver’s seat of the No. 15 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing.
Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte ROVAL -- Entry List:
Entry
Car No.
Driver
Team
1
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
2
2
Austin Cindric (P)
Team Penske
3
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
4
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
6
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
7
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
9
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
10
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
13
13
Shane Van Gisbergen
Kaulig Racing
14
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
Stewart-Haas Racing
15
15
Kaz Grala #
Rick Ware Racing
16
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
17
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
18
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
21
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
22
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
23
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
24
31
Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
25
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
26
38
Todd Gilliland
Fron Row Motorsports
27
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
28
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
29
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
30
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
31
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
32
48
Alex Bowman (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
33
51
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
34
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
35
66
Josh Bilicki
MBM Motorsports
36
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
37
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports
38
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
Trackhouse Racing