Shane Van Gisbergen Inks Multi-Year Contract Extension with Trackhouse
Shane van Gisbergen has inked a multi-year contract extension with Trackhouse Racing, the organization confirmed on Friday.
The Auckland, New Zealand-native joined the organization’s NASCAR Cup Series program this season to pilot a third full-time entry, the No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet, reaching the full potential of his development deal with the Justin Marks-owned operation.
Now, with this most-recent contract extension, Van Gisbergen will remain an integral part of Trackhouse’s program at NASCAR’s top-level for years to come, bringing immense knowledge on the road courses, and an ability to quickly adapt to oval racing in the United States.
“I feel like Trackhouse Racing is my home,” said Van Gisbergen. “Trackhouse gave me the opportunity to race at Chicago in 2023. That was just a one-race deal, and everything that has happened since then is because of the chance Justin [Marks] took on me. The men and women at Trackhouse have helped me feel at home in this new challenge, and I’ve been loving every minute of it. We still have a lot of work to do, but I couldn’t be happier.”
The 36-year-old driver is set to make his first appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs this Fall, after capturing three road course victories at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the Chicago Street Course, and Sonoma Raceway. These three wins come two years after storming onto the NASCAR scene with a win in the inaugural Chicago Street Race in 2022.
That triumph, which rocked the world of stock car racing to its core, was the precursor to a move to the United States in 2024, which brought the Supercars champion to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for one season, before advancing to the Cup Series.
“We are getting to watch one of the superstars of racing,” said Marks. “What we are asking him to do carries a high degree of difficulty. He’s moved to the other side of the world, learned a new form of racing and at times dominated the competition. He’s one of the greatest.”
In his short time competing in NASCAR, Van Gisbergen has rewritten the record books, including the most wins in a rookie season, the fastest to three wins in the modern era, and the most wins for a foreign-born driver in NASCAR Cup Series history.
Van Gisbergen, while not an expert on the ovals just yet, has been making incredible progress, including a best finish of 14th-place on the ovals in the Coca-Cola 600. This weekend, the Supercars legend will look to claim his fourth NASCAR Cup Series win of 2025.