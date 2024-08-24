Shane Van Gisbergen Tapped for Third Trackhouse Cup Seat in 2025
After moving across the world to pursue a full-time NASCAR career, Shane Van Gisbergen is set to be promoted to the pinnacle of stock car racing, the NASCAR Cup Series, in 2025.
A development driver for Trackhouse Racing, Van Gisbergen will join the team's NASCAR Cup Series program on a full-time basis in 2025 after team owner Justin Marks acquired a third charter from the soon-to-close Stewart-Haas Racing
“This is a big day in so many ways for Trackhouse Racing, Shane, Chevrolet, and race fans around the world,” said Trackhouse Racing founder and owner Justin Marks. “This is an important step for our organization and it’s a credit to the men and women at Trackhouse Racing whose hard work and success the last few years has led to us expanding to three Cup teams in 2025."
“It’s also a big step up for Shane who took a chance on Trackhouse Racing, moved here from New Zealand and now joins the most competitive stock car racing series in the world," Marks continued. "Everyone will get to watch one of the world’s racing superstars compete in the NASCAR Cup Series next year.”
The Auckland, New Zealand-native will round out Trackhouse Racing's three-driver roster for 2025, piloting the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and joining current drivers Ross Chastain (No. 1) and Daniel Suarez (No. 99).
Stephen Doran, who worked this season as crew chief for Zane Smith and the No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro at Spire Motorsports, will be partnered with Van Gisbergen on the No. 88 entry.
“This is what I have planned for and I am ready,” said the 35-year-old Auckland, New Zealand native. "I know there is a tough learning curve ahead, but the best way to learn is to go out and do it. I feel I have made progress running the Xfinity Series this year with Kaulig Racing and I can't thank everyone there enough. I look forward to the Cup Series. Those drivers and teams are the best in the world and it will be an honor to be part of their races.”
The move is one that has been more than a year in the making, after Van Gisbergen joined Trackhouse and its PROJECT91 program for what was scheduled to be a one-off at the Chicago Street Course, before the Supercars champion convincingly won on debut.
As part of Trackhouse's driver development program, Van Gisbergen has been competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, while also running select NASCAR Cup Series events, all for Kaulig Racing.
Van Gisbergen has been a dominant force on the road courses in the second-tier series, winning at Portland International Raceway, Sonoma Raceway, and the Chicago Street Course, locking him into the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.
“Shane is the type of driver we had in mind when we created PROJECT91,” said Marks who expects another PROJECT91 entry in 2025. “He took advantage of his opportunity and that experience in Chicago launched a whole new chapter in an already successful story.”
Trackhouse Racing will confirm the sponsorship program for Van Gisbergen's No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro in the coming weeks.