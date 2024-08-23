Shane van Gisbergen to Run Seven of Final 12 NASCAR Cup Races
Shane van Gisbergen, a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year contender, has added two NASCAR Cup Series events to his 2024 racing schedule. The 35-year-old will now contest seven of the final 12 NASCAR Cup Series events of the season.
The two additional races for SVG will be thanks to a primary sponsorship deal with Acceptance Insurance. The company will adorn the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the September 1 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and the September 8 event at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Acceptance, like the New Zealand native is relatively new to NASCAR, and is elated to be partnered with them in the NASCAR Cup Series.
“I am so thankful for Acceptance Insurance to come on board and support my Cup Series experience,” said Van Gisbergen in a team press release. “Acceptance is a growing brand, like me in NASCAR. I look forward to representing and working with them and making them known to every NASCAR fan. Doing both Cup and Xfinity races with Kaulig Racing is going to keep everyone busy but I didn’t come to America to sit and watch racing. I came to race.”
While the driver's 2025 plans have yet to be announced, SVG has been heavily rumored to be making a move to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time.
The seven races that van Gisbergen will compete in throughout the remainder of the season include this weekend's race at Daytona, Darlington, Atlanta, Watkins Glen (Sept. 15), Talladega (Oct. 6), Las Vegas (Oct. 20), and Martinsville (Nov. 3).
In six NASCAR Cup Series starts, SVG has a win, one top-five and two top-10 finishes. The win came in the driver's series debut at the Chicago Street Course in 2023. Van Gisbergen has three wins through the first 21 starts of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, and he will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs as the driver of the No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro.