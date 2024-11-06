Shutter Speed: Photographs From A Controversial Weekend at Martinsville

Last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event at Martinsville Speedway featured a little bit of everything: full-contact racing, fantastic storylines, NASCAR Playoffs drama, and even some controversy sprinkled in at the finish.
Every single week during the NASCAR season, we've become accustomed to telling stories and conveying messages through the art of the written word, but this time, we've decided to change things up a little bit.
This past weekend, two talented photographers Aaron Giffin (Racing America On SI) and Tyson Gifford (TobyChristie.com) were on-site at Martinsville Speedway capturing hundreds of crisp shots of the racing action around the half-mile paperclip.
So, instead of a written story about last weekend's events, we're going to let some of their best photographs tell the story from Sunday's XFINITY 500, the final race in the semi-final round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Nick Sanchez prepares to compete in Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Martinsville Speedway. / Aaron Giffin
Christian Eckes does a burnout after winning Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Martinsville Speedway, locking him into the Championship 4. / Aaron Giffin
Christian Eckes interacts with the fans after winning Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Martinsville Speedway. / Aaron Giffin
A view of the spotters stand at sunset in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Martinsville. / Tyson Gifford
Anthony Alfredo, Parker Kligerman, and Myatt Snider engage in a hard-fought battle for a top-10 spot in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Martinsville. / Tyson Gifford
Aric Almirola celebrates with his children, Alex and Abby, after winning Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Martinsville Speedway. / Tyson Gifford
Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 for Stewart-Haas Racing, qualifies for Sunday's XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway. / Aaron Giffin
Chris Buescher, driver of the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford Mustang, prepares to compete in the XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway. / Tyson Gifford
A general view of the NASCAR Cup Series field racing through Turn 3 at Martinsville Speedway. / Tyson Gifford
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., driver of the No. 47 Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing, competes in the XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway. / Tyson Gifford
A pair of fans watch on from the Turn 1 grandstands as cars race in the XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway. / Tyson Gifford
William Byron, Ryan Blaney, and others drive through the bright sunset in Turn 4 during the XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway. / Aaron Giffin
Justin Haley, driver of the No. 7 Optic Gaming / Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro for Spire Motorsports, races in the pack during the XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway. / Aaron Giffin
The right-front brakes on the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, driven by Shane Van Gisbergen, glow bright in the late stages of the XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway. / Aaron Giffin
The right-front brake rotors shine bright on the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Daniel Hemric, a race car that has been dirtied by excess rubber from a wearing Goodyear tire. / Aaron Giffin
Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske, takes the checkered flag in the XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway. / Aaron Giffin
A mob-like crowd stands around Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20, as they wait to find out which driver will secure the final position in the Championship 4. / Tyson Gifford
Ryan Blaney celebrates on the roof of his No. 12 Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse after winning the XFINITY 500 and advancing to the Championship 4. / Tyson Gifford
The message of 'GO BLANEY!' left by a fan on the start-finish line at Martinsville Speedway is covered in confetti from the post-race celebration of Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 team. / Tyson Gifford