Smithley, Labbe to Headline SS-GreenLight Racing's No. 0 in 2026

2017 NASCAR Canada Series champion Alex Labbe has been tapped by SS-GreenLight Racing to serve as the "road ringer" for the No. 0 Chevrolet in 2026.

The organization confirmed on Friday that Labbe will be running all five road course events on the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule, starting at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) on February 28. The St. Albert, Quebec-native will also be running events at Watkins Glen, Naval Base Coronado, Sonoma, and the Charlotte ROVAL.

🇨🇦 We’ve got our Ringer!



Excited to welcome back @AlexLabbe36 for all of the road courses in the #0 Chevrolet! pic.twitter.com/Lvd9nj5B1V — SS GreenLight Racing (@SSGLR0708) January 2, 2026

Labbe will enter his second season running a partial schedule for the Bobby Dotter-owned operation in NASCAR's second-tier series. In 2025, Labbe contested seven events (mostly on road courses) and collected three top-15s in the No. 07.

“I’m really excited to be staying with SS-GreenLight Racing,” said Labbe. “We have had some great runs over the years, and I’m looking forward to building on that with some good runs this year.”

Additional partners for Labbe will be announced at a later date.

“We are so excited to have Alex [Labbe] back in the car next year,” said Bobby Dotter, owner of SS-GreenLight Racing. “He has brought so much to our program, and we can’t wait to build on the successes we have had in the past.”

The 32-year-old driver will be sharing the No. 0 Chevrolet with Garrett Smithley, who was announced in December as the anchor driver of the entry, with support once again from BRK Racing (owned by Beth and Randy Knighton).

This season, in an attempt to be a more competitive race team in the coming season, BRK Racing and SS-GreenLight Racing will be leasing ECR Engines to use on the No. 0 Chevrolet.

“I am super happy and thankful to be back with SS-GreenLight Racing and BRK Racing. Last year was the first time working with Bobby [Dotter] for more than a couple one-off races and he was great to work with,” said Garrett Smithley in a December press release. “We definitely want to continue to improve the program, so having Beth and Randy back will be instrumental in that. We have put some things in place to make the 2026 season a success and I’m very thankful for all the support from our sponsors and fans.”

Last January, BRK Racing entered a partnership with SS-GreenLight Racing to work with the team's No. 14 (which will now turn into the No. 0). After a decent first season, Randy and Beth Knighton returned to support Smithley and the Bobby Dotter-owned team once again.

“2025 was a big learning curve for us, but we had a great year and we are looking to improve on that,” said Beth Knighton of BRK Racing. “We love working with Bobby and Garrett and we are excited about the program we are building for this coming season.”

Randy Knighton, also of BRK Racing, says: “We are thankful to be back with SS-GreenLight Racing and Garrett. I’ve been in racing for a long time, so having this opportunity to be a part of the SSGL ownership group has been a lot of fun. We expect to continue to grow and move up the standings for 2026.”

The 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series will get underway at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 14 at 5:30 PM ET on The CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Alex Labbe will begin his season two weeks later at Circuit of The Americas on February 28.

Recommended Articles: