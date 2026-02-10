Spectrum Signs On For 13-Race Sponsorship of Carson Hocevar

Third-year NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar is bringing a new sponsor into NASCAR, Spectrum, which will debut its partnership with Spire Motorsports in the 68th DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, February 15.

The leading broadband connectivity company will sponsor the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in a total of 13 NASCAR Cup Series events in 2026, beginning with the season-opener in Daytona Beach, Florida, and continuing throughout the year with stops all over the country.

One powerful connection.@CarsonHocevar and @GetSpectrum will team up throughout the 2026 season beginning in The Great American Race.



📰: https://t.co/9LSDU3R1de pic.twitter.com/KI6aYlB0ua — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) February 10, 2026

“NASCAR is built on speed, passion, and innovation — and that spirit aligns perfectly with what we deliver every day at Spectrum as America’s Connectivity Company,” said Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Spectrum. “Carson and Spire are not only incredible competitors, but also proud Spectrum customers. With our fastest, most reliable Fiber-Powered Internet and Seamless Connectivity, we help fans follow every moment of the race wherever they watch — and support the teams and businesses behind the sport with the technology and reliability they depend on.”

Spectrum will back Hocevar, a native of Portage, Michigan, in the first two events of the season at Daytona (February 15) and Atlanta (February 22), before returning for just shy of a dozen more events on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar.

The blue, white, green, and yellow color scheme on the No. 77 will also return at Bristol Motor Speedway (April 12), Texas Motor Speedway (May 3), Watkins Glen International (May 10), Naval Base Coronado (June 21), North Wilkesboro Speedway (July 19), Darlington Raceway (September 6), World Wide Technology Raceway (September 13), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October 4), Charlotte Motor Speedway (October 11), Talladega Superspeedway (October 25), and Homestead-Miami Speedway (November 8).

“Spectrum is a blue-chip, iconic American brand that we know resonates with the NASCAR fan base,” said Spire Motorsports Co-Owner Jeff Dickerson. “This is a high-energy partnership to roll out, beginning with the Daytona 500. Carson is one of the most talented drivers across the sport, so I'm not sure we could have found a more perfect fit. We're thrilled to welcome Spectrum to Spire Motorsports’ family of partners and to see them market their platform to the NASCAR fanbase by building a program around our No. 77 team and one of the sport’s most exciting personalities.”

An interesting aspect of this partnership between Carson Hocevar and Spectrum, though, is that it's a reunion of sorts. Growing up in Portage, Michigan, Hocevar often had a Spectrum logo on his quarter midger and late models growing up.

"It's really cool to have Spectrum on our No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro," said Hocevar. "It's truly a full circle deal. Spectrum was on my quarter midget cars and late models growing up. My dad made a deal to put their logos on my race cars in exchange for local commercials for his coin and jewelry store. It's surreal to reflect on that time and think now I'm racing on Sundays, going into my third season in the Cup Series with Spectrum as a key partner. I'm eager to get to work and wear the Spectrum blue at Daytona.”

The 2026 DAYTONA 500 will take place on Sunday, February 15 at 2:30 PM ET. Coverage of the event will be on FOX, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

