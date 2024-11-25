Spire Motorsports Adds McCall, Gerringer to Competition Department
Heading into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Spire Motorsports has added a couple of stout pieces to it's blossoming competition department. On Monday, the organization announced the addition of Matt McCall, and Dax Gerringer.
McCall, who spent the last three seasons as Brad Keselowski's crew chief at RFK Racing, will serve as Spire's Director of Vehicle Performance. McCall says a strong bond with Jeff Dickerson, the team's co-owner, spanning back to his days as a driver, was a big determining factor in his decision to move to Spire Motorsports in the new role.
“I am really excited and grateful for this opportunity,” said McCall. “Spire Motorsports’ upward trajectory has been impressive and I look forward to becoming part of the success. I’ve had a long relationship with (Jeff) Dickerson and I’ve known him for close to 25 years. I got to know him when he was doing driver representation, and I was trying to carve out a career as a driver. We built a great relationship and have always stayed in communication. The way things panned out, there was an opportunity to come to Spire. We always wanted to work together, and the timing was right. That was a big part of my decision. Knowing what’s being built here and what the future looks like is exciting.”
Having the chance to continue to build up the Spire Motorsports team with knowledgeable and coveted veterans has been a major focus for the oganization leading into the 2025 campaign. In McCall, the organization gets the wealth of knowledge of an 11-year NASCAR Cup Series crew chief.
“This is a great addition for our team and one that means a lot to me, personally,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Matt is a longtime friend, one of my first handful of NASCAR clients I had when I was a young agent, and we’ve always shared the same view of how race cars work and race teams operate. I’m happy the stars finally aligned for us to work together, and I look forward to adding him to an already impressive group for 2025.”
Gerringer, who most recently served as the lead race engineer for the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team, will be reunited with Rodney Childers, who signed on as the new crew chief for the No. 7 team. Gerringer will become the new Technical Director of Spire Motorsports. Gerringer, a veteran of more than 20 years in the sport, is grateful for the opportunity to help build Spire Motorsports into a championship-caliber team.
“I am honored and thankful to join the Spire family and contribute to the rising momentum of this young race team,” said Gerringer. “The atmosphere Jeff (Dickerson) created with his race team and the support I felt from management to accept the challenge of a new role is ultimately what attracted me to Spire Motorsports. They stressed team effort with everyone pulling the rope in the same direction and that creates a great working environment. With over 20 years in the sport and 34 wins at the Cup Series level, my goal is to join this talented group and bring the best possible product to the racetrack to elevate Spire Motorsports performance.”
Spire Motorsports counts itself lucky to have landed a talent such as Gerringer heading into the organization's pivotal 2025 season.
“The addition of Dax Gerringer continues to demonstrate the priority Spire Motorsports places on adding technical depth to our team,” said Spire Motorsports president Doug Duchardt. “Dax is a talented engineer who was highly sought after in the industry. We are very fortunate to add him to our roster. I look forward to seeing him work with Matt McCall and our crew chiefs. We have complete confidence their collective efforts will result in fast race cars and a very competitive on-track product.”
McCall and Gerringer will work with all three Spire Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series teams, and will work directly with the team's Competition Director Ryan Sparks. The two new additions will play a hand in competitive development, R&D, and futher fortifying the team's relationship with Chevrolet, and General Motors, per a press release from the team.