Spire Motorsports Announces Expanded Partnership With Modo Casino

Modo Casino will continue its partnership with Spire Motorsports into the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, and the partnership will strengthen as ARB Interactive's free-to-play social gaming platform will now have representation on all three of the Spire Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series cars during the 2026 season.

Modo Casino will get the season kicked off in style as the primary sponsorship partner of Michael McDowell and Spire Motorsports' No. 71 team in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 15. Along with the announcement, Spire Motorsports shared McDowell's Modo Casino paint scheme for the Daytona 500.

The Great American Racecar returns.@modo_casino is set for a six-race schedule between our three drivers beginning with @Mc_Driver in the Daytona 500.



For Modo Casino, the Daytona 500 is a home game.

"Building on the energy we generated in 2025, we are thrilled to significantly expand our footprint with Spire Motorsports for the 2026 season,” said David Jumper, Chief Marketing Officer, ARB Interactive. “Seeing our branding on Carson Hocevar’s car for four races last year was just the beginning; moving into 2026, we are proud to support multiple drivers across the Cup Series, from the iconic Daytona 500 to the finale in our hometown of Miami."

McDowell is honored that the company, which sponsored his teammate Carson Hocevar exclusively in 2025, has expanded to include all three cars in 2026, including his for the season-opening Daytona 500.

"Partnering with Modo Casino for the Daytona 500 is so special for the growth of Spire Motorsports and the Modo brand,” said McDowell. “After a successful year with Carson in 2025, I’ll represent Modo Casino with pride while I compete for my second Daytona 500 win. NASCAR fans live on competition and community, and Modo Casino is the perfect fit to connect with some of the most brand-loyal fans in the world."

In addition to the Daytona 500, Modo Casino will return as the primary sponsor for McDowell at Texas Motor Speedway, a race McDowell nearly won in 2025, in May, and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24. Daniel Suarez will carry the company's logo next in NASCAR's return to Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday, July 5, while Carson Hocevar will carry the colors of Modo Casino at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 20. Suarez will close out the primary sponsorship slate for Modo Casino in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 8.

Modo Casino joined Spire Motorsports during the 2025 campaign, and Spire Motorsports noticed legitimate buzz among passionate fans of the team.

"Modo Casino came into NASCAR last year with real energy, and the fans noticed,” said Bill Anthony, President, Spire Motorsports. “Beyond the bold paint schemes, they’re focused on building a social gaming platform that appeals to a broad audience. That kind of approach, showing up, engaging authentically, and delivering a compelling experience, is how brands earn lasting loyalty. We’re excited to expand the partnership and help Modo keep growing its community throughout 2026."

While luck wasn't always on Modo Casino's side during its slate of races during the 2025 season, the company will look to hit the jackpot in 2026 and find itself in victory lane with Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series.

